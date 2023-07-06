Photonic Radar System Enables Contactless, High-Definition Detection of Vital Signs for ICU Patients

In various clinical settings, such as intensive care units, aged care facilities, or situations requiring safety monitoring, continuous tracking of essential health signs is crucial. At present, this is primarily accomplished using wired or invasive contact systems, which can be inconvenient or unsuitable, particularly for patients with burns or infants with insufficient skin area. Scientists have now developed a photonic radar system that enables non-contact, high-definition detection of vital signs, potentially benefiting ICUs, aged-care facilities, and individuals with sleep apnea or infants with breathing issues.

The photonic radar system developed by scientists at The University of Sydney (NSW, Australia) facilitates highly accurate, non-invasive monitoring and is capable of detecting vital signs from a distance, thereby eliminating the need for physical contact with patients. This increases patient comfort and minimizes the risk of cross-contamination, proving valuable in settings where infection control is paramount. Photonic radar uses a light-based photonics system to generate, collect, and process radar signals instead of traditional electronics. This methodology enables the generation of wideband radio frequency (RF) signals, allowing for extremely precise and simultaneous multi-subject tracking.

By integrating LiDAR (light detection and ranging), the approach allows for the creation of a vital sign detection system with a resolution down to six millimeters having micrometer-level accuracy, making it suitable for clinical environments. Previous non-contact monitoring methods primarily used optical sensors, relying on infrared and visible wavelength cameras. RF detection technology can remotely monitor vital signs without visual recording, thus inherently safeguarding privacy. Health signatures can be identified through signal analysis without the need to store information on cloud servers.

The researchers successfully used their newly developed and patented radar system to monitor cane toads, precisely detecting pauses in breathing patterns remotely. The system was also tested on devices simulating human breathing. The scientists believe this demonstrates a proof of concept for the use of photonic radar in multiple patient vital-sign monitoring from a single centralized station. The team anticipates this research will lay the foundation for the development of a cost-effective, high-resolution, and rapid-response vital sign monitoring system for use in hospitals and other healthcare facilities.

“Our proposed system maximizes the utility of both approaches through integrating the photonic and radio frequency technologies,” said lead author Ziqian Zhang, a PhD student in the School of Physics. “A next step is to miniaturize the system and integrate it into photonic chips that could be used in handheld devices.”

