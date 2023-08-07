We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
10 Aug 2023 - 12 Aug 2023
ASCI 2023 – 16th Congress of the Asian Society of Cardiovascular Imaging
16 Aug 2023 - 18 Aug 2023
Asia Health 2023
23 Aug 2023 - 25 Aug 2023
Medical Fair China 2023

Diagnostic Technique Assesses Structural Changes in Cardiac Arrhythmia to Enable Personalized Treatment

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 07 Aug 2023
Print article
Image: The new technique offers improved diagnostic precision and potential for personalized therapy for a common arrhythmia (Photo courtesy of Freepik)
Image: The new technique offers improved diagnostic precision and potential for personalized therapy for a common arrhythmia (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

Atrial fibrillation, one of the most common types of cardiac arrhythmia, is characterized by irregular and rapid heartbeats that can lead to the formation of blood clots in the heart. This increases the risk of stroke, heart failure, and other related complications. Currently, atrial fibrillation is classified based on the duration of the arrhythmia, but this temporal classification does not provide information about the extent of structural and electrophysiological changes, known as atrial remodeling, that occur in the hearts of patients with atrial fibrillation. Atrial remodeling is a crucial parameter, especially in the initial months of the condition, as the underlying disease processes can progress at different rates. Now, a new diagnostic method allows for the simultaneous assessment of both electrical and mechanical (contractile) activity in the heart atria during atrial fibrillation, enabling timely intervention and better management of the condition.

Over the past 10 years, a team of national and international experts led by scientists at the Centro Nacional de Investigaciones Cardiovasculares (CNIC, Madrid, Spain) has been collaborating to integrate electrical and mechanical cardiac data in order to enable personalized characterization of the pathological changes associated with the progression of atrial fibrillation. The researchers were successful in achieving this through a multidisciplinary approach. Engineers and physicists worked together in the initial phase to devise the most suitable strategy for integrating the electrical and mechanical data. They found a solution to measure mechanical activity by using Doppler imaging, which offers a noninvasive method of providing information on atrial tissue movements, and to measure electrical activity by utilizing surface electrocardiography.

Both approaches are easy to implement in a clinical setting since they are noninvasive and can be performed during a transthoracic ultrasound examination, a routine study of the heart's shape and function along with some internal structures. The second phase involved experts in biology, biotechnology, biochemistry, and biomedical engineering working in collaboration with the CNIC Proteomics Unit and clinical cardiologists. Experimental studies in this phase correlated the information obtained through the new approach with underlying pathological changes in atrial tissue. This led to the development of advanced mapping techniques and computer simulations that shed light on the mechanisms underlying electrical and mechanical remodeling during the progression of atrial fibrillation.

In the final phase, a multicenter prospective study involving 83 patients in the early stages of atrial fibrillation was conducted to determine the prognostic value of simultaneously assessing electrical and mechanical activity in the atria of these patients. The experimental and clinical findings revealed an imbalance between electrical and mechanical activation in the atria during the early stages of the disease. This causes dissociation between the two parameters, termed "atrial electromechanical dissociation," where the contractile activation cannot keep up with the electrical activation. This phenomenon is specific to each individual patient and is usually observed within the first 2-3 months after an uninterrupted atrial fibrillation episode. A key advantage of this new approach is that it identifies atrial electromechanical dissociation before overt clinical signs of structural atrial remodeling appear. This early detection could be crucial for timely intervention and better management of the condition.

“The use of this new diagnostic approach allows early characterization of the underlying remodeling in patients with atrial fibrillation,” said study leader David Filgueiras. “The study shows that it is possible to integrate electrical and mechanical data from the atria of patients with atrial fibrillation to obtain personalized prognostic information about the clinical progression of the disease.”

Related Links:
CNIC

Visit expo >
Platinum Supplier
Real-Time Diagnostics Onscreen Viewer
GEMweb Live
Gold Supplier
Disposable Protective Suit For Medical Use
Disposable Protective Suit For Medical Use
New
Portable Oxygen Concentrator
iGo 2
New
Baby Cot
Jovie

Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI Sketch-Based Object Detection Tool Could Revolutionize Tumor Detection
AI Algorithm Integrates Cardiac Troponin Test Results with Clinical Data to Quickly...
AI Platform Analyzes Data from Prostate Imaging, Biopsies and Pathology to Identify...
Image: Researchers are using AI to help with Crohn’s disease (Photo courtesy of Sheba Medical Center)

AI Tool Analyzes Capsule Endoscopy Videos for Accurately Predicting Patient Outcomes for Crohn’s Disease

Crohn’s Disease, an inflammatory bowel disease, can lead to serious symptoms if not properly managed. There is a clear need for reliable predictors of disease prognosis and response to treatment.... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Handheld Mass Spectrometry Device Detects Cancer by Touch
MRI-Based Brain Mapping Software Helps Visualize Key Areas during Complex Neuros...
Ground-Breaking Medical Device Coating Technology Eliminates Implant-Associated ...
Image: The new deep-learning approach gets to the bottom of colonoscopy (Photo courtesy of Shutterstock)

Deep-Learning Approach Precisely Identifies Potentially Cancerous Growth in Colonoscopy Images

Colonoscopy is the established method for detecting colorectal growths or 'polyps' in the inner lining of the colon, which can lead to rectal cancer if left untreated. Through the analysis of colonoscopy... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives
Image: The Instrument Pod is clinically proven to make the OR and sterile processing more efficient (Photo courtesy of Turbett Surgical)

Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves OR Throughput

A groundbreaking innovation enables hospitals to significantly improve instrument processing time and throughput in operating rooms (ORs) and sterile processing departments. Turbett Surgical, Inc.... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
World's First Multiplex Biochip Identifies COVID, Flu, RSV, and Respiratory Path...
Rapid Bacterial Infection Test Differentiates Between MRSA and MSSA in 53 Minutes...
Gravity-Powered Biomedical Device Paves Way for Low Cost POC Diagnostic Testing
Image: Anbio LAMP Solution is a small, yet powerful handheld analyzer for rapid, point-of-care testing (Photo courtesy of Anbio)

Handheld Analyzer Uses LAMP Diagnostic Technique for Rapid, Point-of-Care Testing

An innovative point-of-care (POC) solution designed for ease of use and qualitative diagnostics is all set to become a game changer in the point-of-care (POC) and over-the-counter (OTC) space.... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Minimally Invasive Surgical (MIS) Instruments Market Driven by Growing Pr...
Start-Ups Shaking Things Up in Health Sector at MEDICA
BD Sells Surgical Instrumentation Platform to STERIS
Image: The global minimally invasive medical devices market is forecasted to reach USD 41 billion in 2028 (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

Global Minimally Invasive Medical Devices Market Driven by Benefits of MIS Procedures

The global demand for minimally invasive surgical (MIS) devices is being driven by the many benefits MIS procedures offer, such as fewer serious surgical and post-surgical complications and faster recovery times.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
COVID-19
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health 2020

 

ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2017
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE