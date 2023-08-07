Diagnostic Technique Assesses Structural Changes in Cardiac Arrhythmia to Enable Personalized Treatment

Expoview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AI Surgical TechniquesPatient CareHealth ITPoint of CareBusiness Events
- First-of-its-Kind Sepsis Test Offers Groundbreaking Diagnostic Tool for Emergency Departments
- AI Tool Detects Hidden Heart Disorders from ECG Photos
- Revolutionary Critical Care Technology Reduces Length of Stay and Ventilation in ICU
- First-Of-Its-Kind Robot Allows Clinicians to ‘Feel’ Patients Remotely
- Smart Wearable Stethoscope Continuously Monitors Biomarkers for Signs of Respiratory Irregularities
- Handheld Mass Spectrometry Device Detects Cancer by Touch
- MRI-Based Brain Mapping Software Helps Visualize Key Areas during Complex Neurosurgery
- Ground-Breaking Medical Device Coating Technology Eliminates Implant-Associated Infections
- Novel Hemostatic Technology Controls Bleeding in All Cardiac Surgical Procedures
- Cutting-Edge AI Software Detects Gastrointestinal Lesions in Real Time during Colonoscopy Procedures
- Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
- Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control Landscape
- Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives
- Smart Hospital Beds Improve Accuracy of Medical Diagnosis
- New Fast Endoscope Drying System Improves Productivity and Traceability
- Global Minimally Invasive Surgical (MIS) Instruments Market Driven by Growing Preference for MIS Procedures
- Start-Ups Shaking Things Up in Health Sector at MEDICA
- BD Sells Surgical Instrumentation Platform to STERIS
- Global Anesthesia Workstation Market Driven by Growing Number of Surgeries
- Medtronic Acquires Wearable Insulin Patch Maker EOFlow
- Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
- AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock Capacity
- AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical Records
- First Fully Autonomous Generative AI Personalized Medical Authorizations System Reduces Care Delay
- Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds
- AI Sketch-Based Object Detection Tool Could Revolutionize Tumor Detection
- AI Algorithm Integrates Cardiac Troponin Test Results with Clinical Data to Quickly Rule out Heart Attacks in Patients
- AI Platform Analyzes Data from Prostate Imaging, Biopsies and Pathology to Identify Tumor Location
- Machine Learning Algorithm Diagnoses Stroke with 83% Accuracy
- AI Helps Identify Liver Cirrhosis Using Electronic Health Records
- World's First Multiplex Biochip Identifies COVID, Flu, RSV, and Respiratory Pathogens in Less than 60 Seconds
- Rapid Bacterial Infection Test Differentiates Between MRSA and MSSA in 53 Minutes
- Gravity-Powered Biomedical Device Paves Way for Low Cost POC Diagnostic Testing
- PT/INR Monitoring System Uses Novel Clot-Detection Technology to Deliver Results at POC
- Multiplex PCR System Detects Bacterial and Viral Pathogens at POC
- World's First Inhalable COVID-19 Vaccine Approved in China
- COVID-19 Vaccine Patch Fights SARS-CoV-2 Variants Better than Needles
- Blood Viscosity Testing Can Predict Risk of Death in Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients
- ‘Covid Computer’ Uses AI to Detect COVID-19 from Chest CT Scans
- MRI Lung-Imaging Technique Shows Cause of Long-COVID Symptoms
