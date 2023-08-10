We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Groundbreaking Medical Device Enables Early Detection of Life-Threatening Postoperative Complications

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 10 Aug 2023
Image: The Delta bedside monitor displays a patient\'s leak risk score (Photo courtesy of FluidAI)
Image: The Delta bedside monitor displays a patient\'s leak risk score (Photo courtesy of FluidAI)

Potential complications after gastrointestinal surgery include postoperative leaks, which pose a significant risk of morbidity and mortality for patients. These leaks can have both short-term and long-term consequences, impacting not only patients' well-being but also burdening healthcare systems with prolonged patient stays and reduced quality of life. Now, a novel AI-powered postsurgical monitoring system enhances postoperative care by employing patient-specific data. The non-invasive, easy-to-use device uses advanced sensors and an AI-driven algorithm for early detection of postoperative leaks to help hospitals save time as well as money.

FluidAI Medical’s (Kitchener, ON, Canada) ground-breaking medical device, the Stream Platform, is set to revolutionize postoperative care. The Stream Platform allows surgeons to obtain a more accurate and timely diagnoses of postoperative leaks, a dreaded complication arising from digestive tract surgeries. Such accurate diagnoses can result in improved treatment outcomes and enhanced patient quality of life. The Stream Platform operates by continuously and non-invasively analyzing drainage from postoperative wounds, facilitating early intervention in line with established standards of care.

The Stream Platform consists of two main components. The first, called Origin, employs pH and electrical conductivity sensors to provide real-time analysis of post-surgical fluids. The second component, Delta monitor, interprets the continuous data collected by Origin, generating a visual representation. Using measurements from Origin, the Delta monitor calculates a patient's risk of an anastomotic leak. This risk score offers real-time insights, utilizing Origin's ongoing measurements to determine whether a patient is susceptible to developing such a leak. Ordinarily, the detection of a leak takes an average of 8.8 days from onset to diagnosis, with potentially devastating consequences whereas the Stream Platform has the potential to prompt surgeons to intervene up to 80% sooner.

“The launch of Stream Platform is a pivotal milestone in addressing the critical need we hear from surgeons across the globe: patients suffer from life-threatening complications, and we don't catch them soon enough,” said Youssef Helwa, CEO and Cofounder of FluidAI. “With a data-driven approach backed by artificial intelligence, we can predict complications and enable preventative medicine - an entirely new paradigm of care that is precise and tailored to individual patient needs.”

Related Links:
FluidAI Medical

