Portable System for Warming Blood and IV-Fluids Reduces Hypothermia Risk in Hemorrhaging Patients

Maintaining a normothermic temperature in patients is often challenging. Accidental hypothermia is a known risk that can lead to increased complications and extended hospital stays. One key factor contributing to accidental hypothermia is the infusion of cold blood and IV fluids. Research has shown that the infusion of one liter of saline at ambient temperature can reduce an adult’s body temperature by 0.4 degrees Celsius, whereas normothermic fluids do not have this effect. Infusing warmed blood and fluids is therefore crucial in reducing the incidence of accidental hypothermia. Now, a revolutionary system enables fast, easy, and efficient delivery of warm blood and IV fluids to patients.

°MEQU’s (Copenhagen, Denmark) °M Warmer System features a portable and user-friendly design that facilitates the warming of blood and IV fluids at any location—whether at the site of an injury, in transit, or within a hospital setting—thereby minimizing the risk of hypothermia in patients prone to bleeding. Utilizing a patented heating technology, the °M Warmer can warm IV fluids, including blood, from cold to body temperature in under 10 seconds. The system also supports a high and consistent normothermic flow of up to 150 ml/min. It includes a unique adhesive fixation mechanism that secures the warmer close to the infusion site, significantly minimizing any heat loss. This proximity and fixation substantially reduce the potential for IV access issues.

Setting up the °M Warmer System is simple and quick, taking less than 30 seconds, with safeguards to prevent assembly errors during stressful conditions. The °M Warmer stands out as the smallest and most compact system available, making it particularly suitable for use in crowded treatment areas and for easy transportation alongside a patient. Its design features a minimal priming volume of only 3.5 ml, ensuring that no valuable blood or fluids are wasted. The °M Warmer System is also maintenance-free and designed with smooth surfaces for easy cleaning. MEQU has obtained 510(k) regulatory clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the °M Warmer System for both military and civilian use.

“We are proud to receive the FDA clearance, which is a major milestone for our company and the result of more than 10 years of product development,” said Ulrik Krogh Andersen, Founder & CEO of °MEQU. “With the clearance the road is paved for a strong presence in the U.S. market, and we are honored to be able to help U.S. healthcare professionals in their efforts to save lives with our °M Warmer System.”

Related Links:

°MEQU