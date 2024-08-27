Noninvasive Sonic Beam Therapy Platform Uses Sound Waves to Destroy Liver Tumors at Sub-Cellular Level

Recently, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a new technology known as histotripsy for treating liver tumors, including neuroendocrine tumors. Histotripsy utilizes ultrasound waves to target liver tumors noninvasively, eliminating the need for needles, radiation, or surgical interventions. In a histotripsy session, a physician employs an ultrasound probe to focus ultrasound waves precisely on the tumor, preserving the healthy surrounding tissues and blood vessels. These sound waves generate tiny bubbles in the tumor cells, which rapidly expand and collapse. This process releases energy that disintegrates the tumor cells. The body’s immune system then naturally clears away the cellular debris. Now, a sophisticated platform uses histotripsy to deliver precision-targeted, pulsed sound energy into the body without any incisions or needles. It can destroy targeted liver tumors and tissue at the sub-cellular level while allowing physicians to monitor the treatment effect in real time.

The Edison system developed by HistoSonics (Plymouth, MN, USA) is a noninvasive device that employs sound waves to destroy liver tumors. The Edison System is specifically designed for the non-invasive mechanical disruption of liver tumors, including those that are inoperable. Utilizing advanced imaging and proprietary technology, HistoSonics' image-guided sonic beam therapy system offers precise, personalized, non-invasive treatments.

The FDA’s authorization of histotripsy technology for treating liver tumors was partly based on clinical trial outcomes assessing the Edison system's effectiveness and safety in treating primary or metastatic liver tumors. The Edison is the first and only histotripsy platform in the U.S. HistoSonics plans to commercially launch the Edison system and extend its use to additional organs such as the kidneys and pancreas. As the technology becomes more accessible, patients interested in histotripsy will be able to discuss with their healthcare providers or local cancer centers about the treatment and its availability.

