Light-Activated Ink Repairs Heart by Non-Invasively Manipulating Cardiac Tissue Activity

Three-dimensional bioprinted tissues made from cells and other biocompatible materials are an emerging tool for repairing damaged heart tissue. However, most bioprinted tissues cannot generate the electrical activity needed for cellular function and often rely on invasive wire and electrode placements, which can harm body tissues. Researchers have now addressed this challenge by developing a non-invasive technique to manipulate cardiac tissue activity using light to stimulate a novel ink incorporated into bioprinted tissue. They aim to develop a method that can help repair the heart.

Researchers from Mass General Brigham (Boston, MA, USA) and their collaborators infused bioprinted tissue with an “optoelectronically active” ink that can be activated remotely by light to generate electrical activity in the tissue. Their findings, published in Science Advances, reveal the potential of non-invasive methods to control electrically active tissues. The study also demonstrated that these dynamic engineered tissues can synchronize with and accelerate the heart rate when stimulated by light in preclinical models. Having established the proof-of-concept for this approach, the researchers are now focused on understanding its potential for long-term tissue regeneration and how it can be integrated into the heart's biology.

“We showed for the first time that with this optoelectronically active ink, we can print scaffolds that allow remote control of engineered heart tissues,” said co-corresponding author Y. Shrike Zhang, PhD, of the Division of Engineering in Medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system. “This approach paves the way for non-invasive light stimulation, tissue regeneration, and host integration capabilities in cardiac therapy and beyond.”