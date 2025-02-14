We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




Self-Healing Electronic Skin Repairs Itself in Seconds After Damage

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 14 Feb 2025
Print article
Image: Structural design, self-healing capability, and mechanical flexibility of the E-Skin (Photo courtesy of Science Advances, DOI:10.1126/sciadv.ads1301)
Image: Structural design, self-healing capability, and mechanical flexibility of the E-Skin (Photo courtesy of Science Advances, DOI:10.1126/sciadv.ads1301)

Researchers have made a significant breakthrough in wearable health technology with the development of a self-healing electronic skin (E-Skin) that can repair itself within seconds after damage. This innovation holds the potential to revolutionize personal health monitoring.

In a study published in Science Advances, scientists at the Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation (Los Angeles, CA, USA) introduced an E-Skin technology that restores over 80% of its functionality within 10 seconds of damage—an impressive improvement compared to current technologies, which can take minutes or even hours to heal. The technology integrates ultra-rapid self-healing properties, dependable performance in extreme environments, advanced artificial intelligence, and highly accurate health monitoring systems. These features enable real-time detection of fatigue and muscle strength assessment with exceptional precision.

The technology shows great promise in muscle strength monitoring and fatigue assessment, offering valuable applications in athletics, rehabilitation, and overall health monitoring. Its ability to operate in various environmental conditions makes it particularly adaptable for real-world use. This development addresses a critical limitation in wearable technology—the need for durability in everyday settings. Traditional electronic skin devices often malfunction when scratched or damaged, restricting their practical use. The new self-healing E-Skin ensures consistent and reliable health monitoring, even in challenging conditions. The research team envisions a wide range of applications, including athletic performance tracking, medical rehabilitation, and routine health monitoring.

"This self-healing technology represents a fundamental shift in wearable electronics," said Professor Yangzhi Zhu. "By achieving healing times of just seconds rather than minutes or hours, we've overcome one of the major barriers to practical, everyday use of electronic skin devices."

Visit expo >
Gold Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
Gold Member
Real-Time Diagnostics Onscreen Viewer
GEMweb Live
New
Mobile Cart
MS400
New
Capnography Monitor
Echo CO2

Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Algorithm Detects Early-Stage Metabolic-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease Using...
Image: The risk assessment score can accurately predict whether patients being assessed for kidney transplant would have a major cardiac event (Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock)

Innovative Risk Score Predicts Heart Attack or Stroke in Kidney Transplant Candidates

Heart researchers have utilized an innovative risk assessment score to accurately predict whether patients being evaluated for kidney transplants are at risk for future major cardiac events, such as a... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Low-Cost, Robust Laparoscope Addresses Cost, Power and Sterilization Challenges
Innovative Apatite Nanoparticles Improve Biocompatibility of Medical Implants
Nanotechnology-Based Drug Delivery System Could Help Dialysis and Heart Patients...
Image: Molecular imaging of the adrenal glands in three patients (Photo courtesy of QMUL)

Endoscopic Ultrasound-Guided Procedure Could Transform Blood Pressure Management

Primary aldosteronism (PA) is a hormonal disorder that causes high blood pressure in approximately one in 20 patients with hypertension but often goes undiagnosed and untreated. In this condition, benign... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Image: The portable biosensor platform uses printed electrochemical sensors for the rapid, selective detection of Staphylococcus aureus (Photo courtesy of AIMPLAS)

Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections

Approximately 4 million patients in the European Union acquire healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) or nosocomial infections each year, with around 37,000 deaths directly resulting from these infections,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Pa...
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Smartphone-Enabled, Paper-Based Quantitative Diagnostic Platform Transforms POC ...
New 8-Minute Blood Test to Diagnose or Rule Out Heart Attack Shortens ED Stay
Image: The acoustic pipette uses sound waves to test for biomarkers in blood (Photo courtesy of Patrick Campbell/CU Boulder)

Handheld, Sound-Based Diagnostic System Delivers Bedside Blood Test Results in An Hour

Patients who go to a doctor for a blood test often have to contend with a needle and syringe, followed by a long wait—sometimes hours or even days—for lab results. Scientists have been working hard to... Read more

Business

view channel
Boston Scientific Acquires Medical Device Company Intera Oncology
MEDICA 2024 to Highlight Hot Topics of MedTech Industry
Start-Ups To Once Again Play Starring Role at MEDICA 2024
Image: The 2025 Arab Health Exhibition and Congress is celebrating its 50th edition (Photo courtesy of Informa Markets)

Arab Health 2025 Celebrates Landmark 50th Edition

The 2025 Arab Health Exhibition and Congress, which is taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 27 – 30 January, is celebrating its 50th edition by welcoming more than 60,000 visitors and... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE