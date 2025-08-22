We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




AI-Enhanced ECG Identifies Patients at Future Risk of Heart Block

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 22 Aug 2025

Heart block is caused by problems with the electrical signals moving from the upper to lower chambers of the heart as it beats. More...

This can slow the heartbeat or cause skipped beats, leading to fainting, fatigue, injuries from falls, or even sudden death. Currently, doctors rely on electrocardiogram (ECG) readings and international guidelines to spot those at risk, but early abnormal heartbeats often go undetected. Researchers have now shown that a new tool can predict this condition much more accurately by using ECG data.

The tool, called AIRE-CHB, was developed by researchers at Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust (London, UK) and uses artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze ECG data and detect the earliest signs of complete heart block. To build the system, researchers analyzed over 1.1 million ECGs from nearly 190,000 patients at a Boston hospital. They then trained the AI to recognize predictive patterns and validated it with over 50,000 participants from the UK Biobank.

In a study published in JAMA Cardiology, AIRE-CHB significantly outperformed existing methods of predicting heart block. The tool identified the risk of developing the condition with an accuracy of 84%–94% depending on the population tested, averaging 89%. In comparison, the current clinical standard identifies risk correctly only 59% of the time. Patients flagged as high-risk by the AI were seven to twelve times more likely to develop complete heart block than low-risk individuals.

These findings show that the AI model could be particularly valuable for patients with unexplained fainting episodes, where the cause might be early-stage heart block. By enabling earlier detection, doctors could monitor patients more closely or treat them with pacemakers before serious injury or emergency hospital admission occurs. The tool builds on earlier AI-ECG models, such as AIRE, that have been used to predict conditions like heart valve disease, diabetes, and high blood pressure. Clinical trials of AIRE are planned in the NHS later in 2025.

“When complete heart block occurs, it can initially be intermittent and therefore difficult to identify; yet by the time it becomes permanent, it is far more dangerous for the patient,” said Dr. Arunashis Sau, Academic Clinical Lecturer at Imperial College London’s National Heart and Lung Institute, and cardiology registrar at Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust. “If we doctors can better identify patients early on with this condition, we’ll be able to monitor them more closely or progress to treating them with a pacemaker - avoiding their serious injury, emergency hospital admission, or even their death.”

Related Links:
Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust


Visit expo >
Gold Member
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
Gold Member
POC Blood Gas Analyzer
Stat Profile Prime Plus
New
Surgical Headlight
IsoTorch
New
Hemostatic Agent
HEMOBLAST Bellows
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Minimally Invasive Valve Repair Improves Survival in Elderly AFMR Patients
Tiny Soft Robots Dissolve Painful Kidney Stones with Targeted Drug Delivery
Implantable 3D Patch Closes and Repairs Heart Defects
Image: Diamond containing nitrogen-vacancy color centers on a blue background (left); the diamond exposed to stronger laser light (right) (Photo courtesy of Karishma Gokani/University of Warwick)

Diamond-Based Sensor Pinpoints Metastasized Cancer for Surgical Removal

A cancer diagnosis becomes most challenging when tumor cells metastasize and spread to other organs, most often through the lymph nodes and the lymphatic system. Detecting whether cancer cells are lodged... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Image: The revolutionary automatic IV-Line flushing device set for launch in the EU and US in 2026 (Photo courtesy of Droplet IV)

Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care

More than 80% of in-hospital patients receive intravenous (IV) therapy. Every dose of IV medicine delivered in a small volume (<250 mL) infusion bag should be followed by subsequent flushing to ensure... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Pa...
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Business

view channel
Medtronic Partners with Corsano to Expand Acute Care & Monitoring Portfolio in E...
Expanded Collaboration to Transform OR Technology Through AI and Automation
Becton Dickinson to Spin Out Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions Business
Image: A research collaboration aims to further advance findings in human genomics research in cardiovascular diseases (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Bayer and Broad Institute Extend Research Collaboration to Develop New Cardiovascular Therapies

A research collaboration will focus on the joint discovery of novel therapeutic approaches based on findings in human genomics research related to cardiovascular diseases. Bayer (Berlin, Germany) and... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE