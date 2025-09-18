We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




CVD Risk Prediction Tool Could Guide Statin Therapy

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 18 Sep 2025

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) remains one of the leading causes of morbidity and mortality, making accurate risk assessment essential for guiding preventive therapy. More...

Existing tools, such as the Pooled Cohort Equations (PCEs), are widely used, but their thresholds for treatment recommendations may not fully capture patient risk. Now, researchers have developed a new predictive model to refine decision-making, particularly around the use of statin therapy for primary prevention.

Researchers at Northwestern Medicine (Chicago, IL, USA) have created the PREVENT (Predicting Risk of cardiovascular disease EVENTs) risk equations, initially developed for the American Heart Association in 2023. These equations aim to more accurately estimate CVD risk compared with prior models. The tool provides updated thresholds for when clinicians should consider prescribing statins, supporting shared decision-making between patients and healthcare providers.

In the latest study, the researchers conducted a cross-sectional analysis of more than 5,200 U.S. adults aged 40 to 75 from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Surveys. Representing 133 million adults, the study showed that 28.1 million were already on statins and 15.2 million were eligible due to existing high-risk conditions. Of the remaining population, PREVENT identified 11.8 million additional individuals who would benefit from statin therapy with a 10-year CVD risk of 5 percent or greater.

The findings, published in JAMA Cardiology, demonstrated that PREVENT not only detects risk more accurately but also identifies a “sweet spot” at 3 to 5 percent 10-year risk, where the greatest benefit from lipid-lowering medication occurs. This could reshape treatment recommendations by ensuring patients most likely to benefit are prioritized, while lower-risk individuals receive more personalized discussions. Future work will focus on improving risk communication strategies to support patient understanding and adherence.

“If a clinician can have a conversation with their patient explaining that there is a certain threshold after which intervention is recommended because the benefit of starting the intervention is greater than any potential harm, this is often a concept patients understand and can help make them more confident in the decision to adhere to their providers’ recommendations,” said Sadiya Khan, MD, MSc, lead author of the study.

Related Links:
Northwestern Medicine


Visit expo >
Gold Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
Antipsychotic TDM Assays
Saladax Antipsychotic Assays
IV Therapy Cart
Avalo I.V Therapy Cart
New
Mammo DR Retrofit Solution
DR Retrofit Mammography
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Surgical Techniques

view channel
World’s First Custom Anterior Cervical Spine Surgery Performed Using Personalized...
Implantable Biodegradable Scaffold Helps Broken Bones Regrow Quickly
First Human Spinal Cord Repair Using Patient Own Cells Could Cure Paralysis
Image: The novel approach combining MRI, fluid dynamics, and custom algorithms predicts brain cancer recurrence sites (photo courtesy of AdobeStock)

Novel Method Uses Interstitial Fluid Flow to Predict Where Brain Tumor Can Grow Next

Glioblastoma is one of the most aggressive brain cancers, with patients surviving on average only 15 months after diagnosis. Surgery and radiation can temporarily control the tumor, but the disease almost... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Image: The revolutionary automatic IV-Line flushing device set for launch in the EU and US in 2026 (Photo courtesy of Droplet IV)

Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care

More than 80% of in-hospital patients receive intravenous (IV) therapy. Every dose of IV medicine delivered in a small volume (<250 mL) infusion bag should be followed by subsequent flushing to ensure... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Business

view channel
B. Braun Acquires Digital Microsurgery Company True Digital Surgery
CMEF 2025 to Promote Holistic and High-Quality Development of Medical and Health...
Bayer and Broad Institute Extend Research Collaboration to Develop New Cardiovas...
Image: The collaboration will integrate Masimo’s innovations into Philips’ multi-parameter monitoring platforms (Photo courtesy of Royal Philips)

Philips and Masimo Partner to Advance Patient Monitoring Measurement Technologies

Royal Philips (Amsterdam, Netherlands) and Masimo (Irvine, California, USA) have renewed their multi-year strategic collaboration, combining Philips’ expertise in patient monitoring with Masimo’s noninvasive... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE