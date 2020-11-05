We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Wireless Hospital Bed Improves Workflow Efficiency

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 05 Nov 2020
Image: The ProCuity hospital bed is completely wireless (Photo courtesy of Stryker Corporation)
A completely wireless hospital bed helps reduce in-hospital patient falls at all acuity levels by connecting seamlessly to nurse call systems, without the use of cables or wires. 

The Stryker Corporation (Kalamazoo, MI, USA) ProCuity Bed Series is ergonomically designed to promote patient handling and help reduce fall-related injuries. The beds include intuitive patient positioning, bed alarms, and ergonomic three-position Secure Assist side rails, which allow for easier patient entry and exit as well as nurse-patient interaction. To facilitate safe triage, the ProCuity Z and ZM models come complete with Zoom Motorized Drive, a motorcycle throttle-like touch handle that deploys a central fifth wheel; it also comes with one-touch electric brakes.

The integrated iBed Watch system monitors all operational aspects of the bed, from side rail positioning, head of bed angle, and bed height (from 30 cm), to ensure it is always in a safe position for the patient. Caregivers are alerted immediately if the patient or bed components are out of position, or if the patient has left the bed, thanks to an adaptive alarm system with load cell technology that senses a patient's weight. For greater flexibility for taller patients, an integrated bed extender allows the bed to stretch an additional 30 cm in length.

Easy-to-use touchscreens and fully wireless connectivity features connect without cables to nurse call systems, and can also interface with the facilities' hospital information systems (HIS), including all bed configuration and exit alarm activity. And to help caregivers increase visibility to patient data, ProCuity can also integrate with Stryker's optional patient-centric clinical dashboard, the iBed Vision. The bed also comes with a USB port and holder to allow patients to charge and store personal electronic devices, like phones.

“Patient safety is at the foundation of everything we do at Stryker. With rising acuity rates leading to increased bed demand, coupled with the continuing challenge of in-hospital falls, we needed to find a solution to further enhance our response to some of today's most pressing healthcare challenges,” said Jessica Mathieson, general manager of acute care at Stryker. “ProCuity is the culmination of years of extensive research and feedback from nurses and other healthcare professionals to create what is truly a 'brilliance in a bed' solution. It was designed to improve patient outcomes and assist caregivers for years to come.” 



Clear Image Devices

Latest Patient Care News

M.I ONE Co., Ltd

Channels

AI

view channel
AI-Powered Reading Increases Mammography Accuracy
Smart Fever and Contact Tracing System Helps Businesses Reopen
New Technology Allows Identification Through a Mask
Image: The COVID Symptom Study Smartphone application (Photo courtesy of Zoe Global)

Tracker App Reveals Six Types of COVID-19 Infection

A new study of data from a COVID-19 symptom-tracking app finds there are six distinct types of the disease, each with its own cluster of symptoms. Researchers at King’s College London (KCL; United Kingdom),... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Antibacterial Gloves Offer Sustainable Solution for Consumers
Continuous Heart Monitor Watch Improves AF Screening
Intuitive Anesthesia Systems Offer Broad Safety Profile
Image: A cognitive tool aids contact tracing efforts (Photo courtesy of FIU)

DIY Contact Tracing Helps Stymie COVID-19 Spread

A new study shows how a web-based interview tool can improve a person’s ability to remember more events during the contact tracing process. Developed at Florida International University (FIU; Miami,... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Synthetic Screws Enhance Musculoskeletal Tissue Repair
Smart Ablation Catheter Treats Persistent Atrial Fibrillation
Tonsillotomy Causes Less Morbidity Than Tonsillectomy
Image: The Tyber Foot and Ankle Plating systems (Photo courtesy of Tyber Medical)

New Plating Systems Treat Distal Extremities

Comprehensive foot and ankle plating systems address deformity, trauma, and degenerative conditions in the forefoot, midfoot, rearfoot, and ankle. The new Tyber Medical (Morristown, NJ, USA) foot plating... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Reusable Vaginal Speculum Improves Patient Experience
Menopause Can Increase Risk of Metabolic Syndrome
Nitrous Oxide Use During Labor Is Safe
Image: The Phexxi vaginal gel contraceptive system (Photo courtesy of Evofem Biosciences)

Novel Vaginal Gel Prevents Pregnancy On-Demand

A new non-hormonal gel prevents contraception by keeping vaginal pH levels in a range that is inhospitable to sperm. The new contraceptive, named Phexxi, a product of Evofem Biosciences (San Diego,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
The NSR autonomously takes nasal samples (Photo courtesy of Brain Navi Biotechnology)

Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests

A new robotic system performs nasal swab tests on its own, helping to prevent cross infections among people being examined. The Brain Navi Biotechnology (Hsinchu, Taiwan) Nasal Swab Robot (NSR) is... Read more

Business

view channel
MEDICA and COMPAMED 2020 to Take Place Entirely Online From 16-19 November 2020
Arab Health Rescheduled to June 2021 Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
Hologic Showcased Latest Advances at Virtual ECR Congress 2020
Illustration

AI in Medical Imaging to Reach USD 1.5 Billion by 2024

The global market for AI-based clinical applications for use in medical imaging is set to reach almost USD 1.5 billion by 2024 despite a slower-than-expected uptake of these products and the impact of... Read more

