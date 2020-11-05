Wireless Hospital Bed Improves Workflow Efficiency

By HospiMedica International staff writers

Posted on 05 Nov 2020



Image: The ProCuity hospital bed is completely wireless (Photo courtesy of Stryker Corporation)

A completely wireless hospital bed helps reduce in-hospital patient falls at all acuity levels by connecting seamlessly to nurse call systems, without the use of cables or wires.



The Stryker Corporation (Kalamazoo, MI, USA) ProCuity Bed Series is ergonomically designed to promote patient handling and help reduce fall-related injuries. The beds include intuitive patient positioning, bed alarms, and ergonomic three-position Secure Assist side rails, which allow for easier patient entry and exit as well as nurse-patient interaction. To facilitate safe triage, the ProCuity Z and ZM models come complete with Zoom Motorized Drive, a motorcycle throttle-like touch handle that deploys a central fifth wheel; it also comes with one-touch electric brakes.



The integrated iBed Watch system monitors all operational aspects of the bed, from side rail positioning, head of bed angle, and bed height (from 30 cm), to ensure it is always in a safe position for the patient. Caregivers are alerted immediately if the patient or bed components are out of position, or if the patient has left the bed, thanks to an adaptive alarm system with load cell technology that senses a patient's weight. For greater flexibility for taller patients, an integrated bed extender allows the bed to stretch an additional 30 cm in length.



Easy-to-use touchscreens and fully wireless connectivity features connect without cables to nurse call systems, and can also interface with the facilities' hospital information systems (HIS), including all bed configuration and exit alarm activity. And to help caregivers increase visibility to patient data, ProCuity can also integrate with Stryker's optional patient-centric clinical dashboard, the iBed Vision. The bed also comes with a USB port and holder to allow patients to charge and store personal electronic devices, like phones.



“Patient safety is at the foundation of everything we do at Stryker. With rising acuity rates leading to increased bed demand, coupled with the continuing challenge of in-hospital falls, we needed to find a solution to further enhance our response to some of today's most pressing healthcare challenges,” said Jessica Mathieson, general manager of acute care at Stryker. “ProCuity is the culmination of years of extensive research and feedback from nurses and other healthcare professionals to create what is truly a 'brilliance in a bed' solution. It was designed to improve patient outcomes and assist caregivers for years to come.”





