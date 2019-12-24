Automated Injector Enables Contrast Dose Management

An automated injection system allows users to fill disposable syringes with contrast media during computed tomography (CT) sessions.The Bayer AG (Leverkusen, Germany) MEDRAD Stellant FLEX CT Injection System is a software-controlled platform for the administration of intravenous CT contrast media and saline into the human vascular system during diagnostic CT studies. Several of the key features of the injection system are designed to address provider clinical and financial challenges, including the provision of a flexible choice of syringes, such as a 200 mL standard syringe and a smaller (150 mL) lower-cost syringe option with less environmental impact.Other features include user-programmed fluids volume, flow rate, and/or duration; beacon technology for easy visualization of fluids; updated scan room and control room technology; syringe size barcode identification; lot and expiry date information; an option for increased accuracy and automation of documentation with contrast barcode reader; and a streamlined training program. Through Bayer's TechCARE program, comprehensive service coverage will be combined with two free hardware upgrades over the course of a three-year contract.“For more than 30 years, Bayer has supported the changing needs of radiology departments through groundbreaking advancements in injector, informatics and service innovations, ultimately allowing for improved patient care,” said Dennis Durmis, head of region Americas at Bayer Radiology. “The automated capture of contrast and injection parameters with Stellant FLEX reduces the number of manual tasks and potential errors.”“Upgrading to the next generation CT injection technology with Bayer's Stellant FLEX has allowed us to streamline workflow operation. The new features have reduced documentation errors, there is little training needed for our technologist to use it, and we couldn't ask for a better sized syringe to be developed,” said Andrew Clark, PACS administrator at Salem Regional Medical Center (OH, USA). “All of the new features combined make it a robust platform that covers all of our needs.”