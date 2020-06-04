We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Greiner Bio-One

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
06 Jun 2020 - 09 Jun 2020
Virtual Venue
57th ERA-EDTA Congress – European Renal Association - European Dialysis and Transplant Association
10 Jun 2020 - 12 Jun 2020
Virtual Venue
The Virtual EFORT Congress 2020 – 21st Annual Congress of European Federation of National Associations of Orthopaedics and Traumatology
11 Jun 2020 - 14 Jun 2020
Virtual Venue
EHA25 – 25th Annual Congress of the European Hematology Association (EHA).

Novel Knee System Helps Patients Rediscover Movement

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 04 Jun 2020
Print article
Image: The JOURNEY II Unicompartmental Knee System (Photo courtesy of Smith & Nephew)
Image: The JOURNEY II Unicompartmental Knee System (Photo courtesy of Smith & Nephew)
A new unicompartmental knee (UK) implant provides a highly personalized, customized approach to partial knee arthroplasty.

The Smith & Nephew (London, United Kingdom) JOURNEY II UK system with OXINIUM technology includes a lateral-specific tibia baseplate and an increased size range for femoral components and medial tibia baseplates, providing optimized bone coverage in both medial and lateral compartments of the knee. Partial knee options include the JOURNEY PFJ, with an anatomic design that conforms to patient anatomy, an ‘S’ shaped trochlear groove to provide optimal patella tracking, and a four peg divergent design that allows for superior fixation via a grit blasted undersurface.

In addition, the JOURNEY UNI provides a patella bend for relief from impingement while tracking, an anatomic bend that restores the bone with a more conforming fit and natural feel, a round on flat design that allows for anatomically driven kinematics, twin pegs to provide fixed bearing tibial fixation, and flex cut and divergent lugs to provide greater femoral fixation for active patients. The systems come in a modular, two-tray configuration that reduces operating room (OR) footprint and instrumentation, which can be customized to match a familiar surgical flow.

“Our JOURNEY II unicompartmental knee system brings a much-needed solution to the partial knee space. Our customers want it because partial knees enable faster recovery and improved functionality for their patients,” said Skip Kiil, President of Orthopaedics at Smith+Nephew. “Adding to these benefits, JOURNEY II UK is also designed to deliver high patient satisfaction.”

“The updated instrumentation presented by the JOURNEY II unicompartmental knee system, paired with the increased range in implant sizes and a lateral specific baseplate, makes it easy to reproducibly perform well-balanced medial and lateral unicompartmental arthroplasties,” said Tad Gerlinger, MD, of Rush University Medical Center (Chicago, IL, USA).

Partial knee replacement involves removing arthritic bone and cartilage from one or two of the knee compartments (medial, lateral, or patellofemoral), and replacing them with anatomically shaped metal and plastic components that are impacted on the bone or fixed using a bone cement. PKR also involves partial detachment of the quadriceps muscle from the patella to allow exposure of the distal end of the femur and the proximal end of the tibia.



Print article
Radcal

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
New Technology Allows Identification Through a Mask
Cybersecurity Service Protects Medical Devices from Attacks
Artificial Intelligence Can Detect Glucose Levels via ECG
Image: The Arvia ARV-FS02 thermal camera and neural network processing system (Photo courtesy of Israk Solutions)

Smart Fever and Contact Tracing System Helps Businesses Reopen

An integrated system comprised of a thermal imaging camera and contact tracing software helps fight the spread of COVID-19 and other pathogenic illnesses. The Israk Solutions (Selangor, Malaysia) ARVIA... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
New Workstation Helps Meet COVID-19 Care Demands
Novel Aspiration Catheter Treats Necrotizing Pancreatitis
Blood Clotting Anomalies Reveal Renal Failure Risk in COVID-19
Image: The UV-Cube disinfection cleaning device (Photo courtesy of Proximity Systems)

UV Cube Disinfects Handheld Equipment and Devices

A novel Ultraviolet-C (UV-C) cube shaped device provides a means of automatic tool disinfection, setting up a strong line of defense against the spread of infectious microorganisms on high-touch objects.... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Routine Screening Prevents Majority of Cervical Cancers
Nerve Stimulation May Offer Relief for Fibromyalgia Sufferers
Kangaroo Mother Care Raises Low Birth Weight Babies Survival
Image: The QUiPP v2 app can calculate pre-term birth risk (Photo courtesy of GeneticApps)

Mobile Phone App Determines Risk of Preterm Birth

A user-friendly mobile phone application will allow doctors to quickly calculate a woman's individual risk of preterm birth, claims a new study. Developed by researchers at King’s College London (KCL;... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Smart Diapers Notify Caregivers when Soiled
Automated Venipuncture Device Facilitates Rapid Blood Draws
Rapid Correction of Hyperkalemia Halves ED Mortality
Image: Meditemi health robots can help detect COVID-19 symptoms (Photo courtesy of Meditemi)

Robotic Imaging Solution Detect Early COVID-19 Symptoms

An intelligent care robot provides a range of remote monitoring capabilities, including early detection of COVID-19 symptoms in under 10 seconds. The new solution, a joint venture between Vayyar Imaging... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
Human Torso Simulator Helps Design Brace Innovations
3D Bioprinting Rebuilds the Human Heart
Image: Lego-like replaceable drug cartridges and LEDs help target specific neurons of interest (Photo courtesy of KAIST).

Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells

A soft neural implant operated by a smartphone can deliver multiple drugs and colored light to control Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, addiction, depression, and pain, according to a new study.... Read more

Hospital News

view channel
New Children’s Hospital Transforms California Healthcare
Noisy Hospitals Face Threat of Decreased Federal Compensation
Orthopedics Centre of Excellence Planned for Guy’s Hospital
Image: An NFER system allows researchers to track nurses\' movements in real time (Photo courtesy of Jung Hyup Kim/ MU).

Nurse Tracking System Improves Hospital Workflow

An innovative system uses a combination of manual observation and non-intrusive tracking sensors to track intensive care unit (ICU) nurses in real time. Developed at the University of Missouri (MU;... Read more

Business

view channel
Nova's Stat EMS Basic Blood Testing System Launched in CE Mark Countries
Nova's Stat Profile Prime Plus Blood Gas Analyzer Receives FDA Clearance for POC...
Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market to Surpass USD 4 Billion by 2026
Image: Medical Fair Asia 2020 Set to Take Place in Singapore from 9 – 11 December 2020 (Photo courtesy of Medical Fair Asia)

MEDICAL FAIR ASIA 2020 Set to Take Place in Singapore from 9-11 December 2020

MEDICAL FAIR ASIA 2020 is set to take place in Singapore from 9-11 December 2020 at Marina Bay Sands, with the exhibition featuring the latest medical technology and innovations, and healthcare equipment... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Hospital News
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2020 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE