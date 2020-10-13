We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Abbott Diagnostics

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
14 Oct 2020 - 16 Oct 2020
Medical Japan 2020
16 Oct 2020 - 20 Oct 2020
Virtual Venue
EAPS 2020 – 8th Congress of the European Academy of Paediatric Societies
16 Oct 2020 - 18 Oct 2020
Virtual Venue
ISUOG Virtual World Congress - International Society of Ultrasound in Obstetrics & Gynecology

Endoscopic Ruler Measures Gastrointestinal Lesions

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 13 Oct 2020
Print article
Image: The Napoleon Endoscopic Measuring Device (Photo courtesy of Micro-Tech Endoscopy)
Image: The Napoleon Endoscopic Measuring Device (Photo courtesy of Micro-Tech Endoscopy)
A tiny ruler visible during an endoscopic examination allows for accurate gauging of a lesion or polyp’s size.

The Micro-Tech Endoscopy (Ann Arbor, MI, USA) Napoleon endoscopic measuring device is a tiny milimetric ruler designed to sit next to a lesion in endoscopic view in order to provide accurate gauging of lesion dimensions. Available in two different lengths, 15mm and 30mm, the Napoleon ruler is nestled inside the endoscope/colonoscope accessory channel until required, extending perpendicularly to the lens when fully deployed to provide an accurate measurement.

“The Napoleon device is the first of its kind to allow an accurate measurement of various features under endoscopic imaging,” said Chris Li, president of Micro-Tech Endoscopy. “It takes away the guess work and allows the physician to feel more comfortable with polyp size assessment and surveillance interval recommendations, especially during training.”

“The idea for the Napoleon came from the realization that there is no way to accurately measure polyp size during colonoscopy, and surveillance guidelines are based on polyp size and number,” said Mark Pochapin MD, of NYU Langone Health (NY, USA) “Using the Napoleon may help us improve our ability to estimate polyp size and more accurately recommend post-polypectomy surveillance intervals.”

While small polyps seem to be harmless, larger polyps pose a greater threat, since cancer incidence is shown to increase with polyp size. About 91% of all advanced adenomas and 100% of cancer cases are from individuals with lesions of 10 mm or larger.

Related Links:
Micro-Tech Endoscopy


Print article
Radcal

Latest Surgical Techniques News

M.I ONE Co., Ltd

Channels

AI

view channel
AI-Powered Reading Increases Mammography Accuracy
Smart Fever and Contact Tracing System Helps Businesses Reopen
New Technology Allows Identification Through a Mask
Image: The COVID Symptom Study Smartphone application (Photo courtesy of Zoe Global)

Tracker App Reveals Six Types of COVID-19 Infection

A new study of data from a COVID-19 symptom-tracking app finds there are six distinct types of the disease, each with its own cluster of symptoms. Researchers at King’s College London (KCL; United Kingdom),... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
ECMO Helps Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Survive
UVC Disinfection Device Inactivates COVID-19 Virus
Mortality Risk Factors Identified for Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients
Image: Cloth masks may be more fashionable, but filter less (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Surgical and N95 Masks Filter Better Than Cloth Ones

A new study strongly corroborates the efficacy of medical-grade masks and highlights the importance of regular washing of homemade cloth masks. Researchers at the University of California Davis (UCD;... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Reusable Vaginal Speculum Improves Patient Experience
Menopause Can Increase Risk of Metabolic Syndrome
Nitrous Oxide Use During Labor Is Safe
Image: The Phexxi vaginal gel contraceptive system (Photo courtesy of Evofem Biosciences)

Novel Vaginal Gel Prevents Pregnancy On-Demand

A new non-hormonal gel prevents contraception by keeping vaginal pH levels in a range that is inhospitable to sperm. The new contraceptive, named Phexxi, a product of Evofem Biosciences (San Diego,... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Mobile Computing Workstation Advances Nursing Performance
Magnetic Stimulation Improves Neuropathy Fecal Incontinence
Thermographic Solution Reduce COVID-19 Infection
Image: The Nevisense EIS device (Photo courtesy of SciBase)

Diagnostic Support Tool Improves Melanoma Detection

A new point-of-care (POC) device helps detect malignant melanoma by gathering and analyzing precise electrical measurements in the skin. The SciBase (Sundbyberg, Sweden) Nevisense device uses electrical... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
The NSR autonomously takes nasal samples (Photo courtesy of Brain Navi Biotechnology)

Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests

A new robotic system performs nasal swab tests on its own, helping to prevent cross infections among people being examined. The Brain Navi Biotechnology (Hsinchu, Taiwan) Nasal Swab Robot (NSR) is... Read more

Business

view channel
MEDICA and COMPAMED 2020 to Take Place Entirely Online From 16-19 November 2020
Arab Health Rescheduled to June 2021 Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
Hologic Showcased Latest Advances at Virtual ECR Congress 2020
Illustration

AI in Medical Imaging to Reach USD 1.5 Billion by 2024

The global market for AI-based clinical applications for use in medical imaging is set to reach almost USD 1.5 billion by 2024 despite a slower-than-expected uptake of these products and the impact of... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2020 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE