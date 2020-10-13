Endoscopic Ruler Measures Gastrointestinal Lesions

A tiny ruler visible during an endoscopic examination allows for accurate gauging of a lesion or polyp’s size.The Micro-Tech Endoscopy (Ann Arbor, MI, USA) Napoleon endoscopic measuring device is a tiny milimetric ruler designed to sit next to a lesion in endoscopic view in order to provide accurate gauging of lesion dimensions. Available in two different lengths, 15mm and 30mm, the Napoleon ruler is nestled inside the endoscope/colonoscope accessory channel until required, extending perpendicularly to the lens when fully deployed to provide an accurate measurement.“The Napoleon device is the first of its kind to allow an accurate measurement of various features under endoscopic imaging,” said Chris Li, president of Micro-Tech Endoscopy. “It takes away the guess work and allows the physician to feel more comfortable with polyp size assessment and surveillance interval recommendations, especially during training.”“The idea for the Napoleon came from the realization that there is no way to accurately measure polyp size during colonoscopy, and surveillance guidelines are based on polyp size and number,” said Mark Pochapin MD, of NYU Langone Health (NY, USA) “Using the Napoleon may help us improve our ability to estimate polyp size and more accurately recommend post-polypectomy surveillance intervals.”While small polyps seem to be harmless, larger polyps pose a greater threat, since cancer incidence is shown to increase with polyp size. About 91% of all advanced adenomas and 100% of cancer cases are from individuals with lesions of 10 mm or larger.