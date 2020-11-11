New Devices Aid Removal of Challenging Bile Duct Stones

By HospiMedica International staff writers

Image: The StoneMasterV and VorticCatchV ECRP devices (photo courtesy of Olympus)

Two new bile stone management devices increase retrieval efficiency during endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP).



The Olympus (Tokyo, Japan) StoneMasterV endotherapy device combines a sphincterotome and a multi-sizing dilation balloon into one endoscopic device to optimize endoscopic sphincterotomy and endoscopic papillary dilation performance. Additional features include radiopaque and endoscopic center markers to provide precise positioning within the papilla, a CleverCut coating at the proximal end of the cutting wire to minimize damage to the surrounding tissue, and a short wire dilation balloon with a c-channel split to provide tighter control of the guidewire.



The VorticCatchV is a single-use nitinol retrieval basket designed for ERCP extraction when the stone is located in a bile duct pocket, positioned in a narrow or intrahepatic duct, or when heavy sludge removal is required after lithotripsy. The eight-wire nitinol spiral design grows tighter at the distal end, enabling the capture of a wide range of stones. And as nitinol is a shape memory alloy, it is more kink resistant than stainless steel options. The soft nature of the nitinol wires also enables the basket to fully open in narrow ducts, providing greater opportunity to capture difficult-to-reach stones from bile duct pockets.



“At the forefront of our product design and innovation is the desire to expand the capabilities of our physician customers. Both the StoneMasterV and VorticCatchV provide physicians greater opportunity to achieve better patient outcomes and increased procedural efficiency for difficult-to-reach stones,” said Kevin Mancini, vice president for endoscopy at Olympus America. “This single device combines an electrosurgical knife, known as a sphincterotome, and a multi-sizing dilation balloon in one endoscopic device to help master difficult stone management.”



ERCP is a technique that combines endoscopy and fluoroscopy to diagnose and treat biliary and/or pancreatic ductal systems, including gallstones, inflammatory strictures (scars), leaks (from trauma and surgery), and cancer. When needed, the sphincters of the ampulla and bile ducts can be enlarged by a sphincterotome. Other procedures associated with ERCP include the trawling of the common bile duct with a basket or balloon to remove gallstones and the insertion of a plastic stent to assist the drainage of bile.









