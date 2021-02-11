Diamond Studded Ablation System Treats Atrial Fibrillation

COVID-19view channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AICritical Care Women's HealthPatient CareHealth ITBusiness Events
- Hillrom Acquires Bardy Diagnostics to Expand into Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Segment
- Philips Acquires Capsule Technologies to Expand Leadership in Patient Care Management Solutions for Hospitals
- New AI Algorithm Crunches Massive Amounts of Real-World Data to Find New Uses for Existing Medications
- Hologic to Acquire Diagnostic Tests Provider Biotheranostics
- Hologic Acquires SOMATEX Medical Technologies
COVID-19view channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AICritical Care Women's HealthPatient CareHealth ITBusiness Events Advertise with Us
- Hillrom Acquires Bardy Diagnostics to Expand into Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Segment
- Philips Acquires Capsule Technologies to Expand Leadership in Patient Care Management Solutions for Hospitals
- New AI Algorithm Crunches Massive Amounts of Real-World Data to Find New Uses for Existing Medications
- Hologic to Acquire Diagnostic Tests Provider Biotheranostics
- Hologic Acquires SOMATEX Medical Technologies
- Inhaled Budesonide Commonly Used to Treat Asthma Significantly Reduces Need for Hospitalization in COVID-19 Patients
- Eli Lilly’s Combination Antibody Drug for COVID-19 Granted FDA Emergency Use Authorization
- Experimental Antiviral Drug Proves Dramatically Effective at Preventing and Treating COVID-19
- SARS-CoV-2 Mutates into New Antibody-Evading Variants by Selectively Deleting Small Bits of Its Genetic Sequence
- AI-Driven Computer Model Uses Patient Data to Predict Who is More Likely to Die from COVID-19 with 90% Accuracy