Latest Issue
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
06 Apr 2021 - 08 Apr 2021
Health Asia – 19th International Exhibition & Conference
10 Apr 2021 - 14 Apr 2021
Virtual Venue
ECIO 2021 – European Conference on Interventional Oncology
13 Apr 2021 - 16 Apr 2021
Virtual Venue
ISBI 2021 – International Symposium on Biomedical Imaging.

Hydraulic OR Table Allows More Precise Surgeries

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 01 Apr 2021
Print article
Image: The C800 Electro-Hydraulic Operating Table (Photo courtesy of Mediland Enterprise)
A novel surgical table enables flexible patient positioning using an intelligent speed control system that improves workflow and safety.

The Mediland Enterprise (Kueishan, Taiwan) C800 Electro-Hydraulic Operating Table offers a full suite of movement adjustment capabilities to help medical staff precisely maneuver multiple patient positions. At the heart of the system is the Cartos Force, a fully digitalized variable speed driver for the hydraulic system that decreases auto-leveling time, reduces vibration, and provides patients with a comfortable and careful surgery experience, even in emergency procedures. An anti-collision alert helps prevent table damage by automatically reducing speed of movements.

The four-section tabletop is made with a latex-free mattress materials that help avoid allergies and manages pressure, with a waterproof surface and a compact footprint that allow for easy cleaning. Additional features include an anti-corrosion 304 stainless-steel telescoping column and base, a pair of leg plates, four swivel casters for effortless movement, and a radiolucent carbon-fiber kidney elevator. An auto-folding magnet gear bar allows unobstructed movements of a C-arm. All key operations are controlled via an intuitive backlit hand controller, with auxiliary and override controls for emergency cases.

“C800 is the revolution of the proven C Series of operating tables, which has been known for its quality, stability, and flexibility on the market for more than decades,” said the company. “From its compact and delicate appearance to its distinctive features, C800 allows more precise positioning and speed control to improve work-flow and the safety of patients.”




