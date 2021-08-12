Conformable Plug Facilitates Peripheral Vascular Embolization

A new microcatheter-compatible vascular plug reduces the rate of blood flow in small arteries of the peripheral vasculature.The Terumo Medical Corporation (TMC; Somerset, NJ, USA) Azur Vascular Plug is designed to treat arterial vessels ranging from 2.5mm to 8mm in diameter. Features include a short deployment length for increased precision; a nitinol braid that stays in place, even in tortuous anatomy; a polytetrafluoroethylene (ePTFE) and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) inner composite membrane to facilitate mechanical occlusion; and an advanced, predictable detachment mechanism that allows for immediate and reliable deployment with the push of a button, with full repositioning capability.The Azur Vascular Plug is complemented by the PG Pro Peripheral microcatheter embolization system, a sterile, non-pyrogenic delivery system with tight tungsten-coil construction that provides proximal pushability while maintaining distal flexibility, and excellent kink resistance for reliable embolic delivery. The PG Pro Peripheral is designed specifically to deliver all three sizes of the Azur Vascular Plug; it comes in radial lengths of up to 165 centimeters and has a 1200 PSI inflation rating for clearer fluoroscopic imaging.“Together, these next generation technologies allow physicians to treat larger, more difficult vessels through smaller delivery options,” said Michael Martinelli, MD, chief medical officer of TMC. “It is yet another way Terumo is providing the opportunity for operators to take advantage of the benefits of radial access for increasingly complex procedures, while enhancing therapeutic options in the peripheral vasculature with a microvascular plug. It is a welcome addition to our innovative, best-in-class portfolio.”Embolization is a technique commonly used to treat a wide variety of acute and chronic conditions in the peripheral vasculature, including aneurysms, endoleaks, hemorrhage, tumors, vascular anomalies, varicoceles, and pelvic congestion syndrome.