EIZO Introduces New CuratOR Surgical Panels with 4K UHD Resolution at MEDICA 2021

EIZO GmbH (Rülzheim, Germany) introduced its range of new CuratOR Surgical Panel standard models with 4K UHD resolution, new LUT switching, and touchscreen options, as well as an optional intuitive video management function at MEDICA 2021.

The EIZO Surgical Panel enables intraoperative workflow in the operating room (OR) to be carried out from a central location. The new Surgical Panel series offers 4K UHD resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels) and a proven design. Every 4K Surgical Panel is equipped with an easy-access LUT switch as standard. One of five predefined look-up tables can be selected with the simple press of a button. This allows operators to display of various medical images and videos under optimal viewing settings.

Both the new and existing CuratOR Surgical Panels can be equipped with capacitive touchscreens to simplify intuitive operation of software in the OR. A modular interior design enables customer-specific configuration. As a result, each 4K Surgical Panel can be equipped with the optional VMbasic video management function. Operators can easily switch between video signals connected internally or on the front at the simple press of a button. Two additional buttons allow the selection of the preset layouts and the selection of the active window.

Surgical Panels have front USB ports as standard for connecting peripheral devices. There is also the option of integrating additional interfaces on the front frame. These can be individually connected to the inputs available in video management. Additionally, there is a wide range of freely configurable variants on top of what is offered by the standard models. This means that the number and size of the monitors, the material and color, integrated accessories, interfaces, as well as PC and IT components can be selected depending on customer wishes or the requirements in the operating room. In addition, the EIZO software for OR integration, CuratOR Caliop, is best operated via the Surgical Panel.

Related Links:

EIZO GmbH