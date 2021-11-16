EIZO Introduces New CuratOR Surgical Panels with 4K UHD Resolution at MEDICA 2021

Medica COVID-19view channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AICritical Care Women's HealthPatient CareHealth ITBusiness Events
- Oxygen-Deprived Newborn Rewarming May Trigger Seizures
- New Sensor Optimizes Management of Compartment Syndrome
- Noninvasive Magnetic Brain Stimulation Therapy Brings Rapid Remission to 80% of Study Participants with Severe Depression
- Guided Coagulation System Treats Persistent AF
- AI-Based Algorithm Enables Quicker HF Diagnosis
- XL Dermal Graft Matrix Supports Reconstructive Surgery
- Custom Clavicle Fixation Plates Optimize Fracture Healing
- Hologic Launches NovaSure V5 Global Endometrial Ablation Device
- Smart Knee Implant Enables Remote Patient Monitoring
- Fujifilm Launches First FDA Cleared Dual-Channel Endoscope for Upper and Lower GI Applications
- Vibration Technology Improves Fingerstick Blood Testing
- AI-Based ECG Analysis Software Zeroes in on Heart Failure, Myocardial Infarction and Arrhythmia
- Microsphere Embolization Technology Treats Knee Osteoarthritis
- Bite Block Improves Oxygenation During GI Procedures
- RPM System Provides Cardiac Monitoring Service
- IHF and Deloitte Collaborate to Launch Special Interest Group on Leadership for Sustainability
- International Hospital Federation (IHF) Announces Winners of IHF Awards 2021
- 44th World Hospital Congress Kicks Off with Healthcare Leaders Coming Together for Four-Day Event
- Philips Acquires Medical Technology Company Cardiologs to Expand Cardiac Diagnostics and Monitoring Portfolio
- Leading Industry Speakers Lined-Up for 44th IHF World Hospital Congress
- New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs of Heart Failure
- Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
- Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
- Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
- Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
- Automated AI Reads Electronic Health Records
- New Data Archiving Service for Healthcare Providers
- ACR Launches U.S. Clinical Imaging Research Registry
- Adding Artificial Intelligence (AI) System to Breast Ultrasound Can Reduce Unnecessary Biopsies, Finds Study
- Wound Telehealth Assessment System Monitors Healing Data
- Identification of COVID Proteins Responsible for Damaging Blood Vessels to Help Develop Targeted Drugs for COVID-19
- Delivering COVID-19 Vaccines via Suctioning Technique May Help Generate Higher Antibody Levels
- Pfizer’s Novel COVID-19 Pill Cuts Risk of Hospitalization or Death by 90%
- Merck and Ridgeback’s Oral COVID-19 Antiviral Medicine Receives First Authorization in the World
- High-Energy X-Rays Emitted by Special Particle Accelerator Show Lung Vessels Altered by COVID-19
- World’s First Digital Human Organism Introduced at MEDICA 2021
- MAVIG Presents Its Latest Innovations and Developments in X-Ray Protection and Medical Suspension Systems at MEDICA 2021
- EIZO Introduces New CuratOR Surgical Panels with 4K UHD Resolution at MEDICA 2021
- GAMA Healthcare Presents World's First Portable Isolation Room at MEDICA 2021
- Telemed Presents Latest PC-Based Ultrasound Diagnostic Systems at MEDICA 2021