Optimedic 2100 Series HD Fluorescence Endoscopic Imaging System Enhances Visualization of Tissue Perfusion in Real-Time

OptoMedic Technologies, Inc.’s (Guangdong, China) 2100 Series HD FloNavi Fluorescence Endoscopic Imaging System is leading the traditional endoscopic system industry into the new era of functional endoscopic system.

The 2100 Series HD FloNavi enhances visualization of tissue perfusion in real-time and enable users to switch between white light mode, standard FL mode, color scale FL mode, and multi-display mode at any time during surgery. It allows real-time lymphatic system tracking, tissue perfusion observation, and accurate tumor boundary mapping, providing multiple minimally invasive applications.

The Precision Fluorescence Imaging System offers brilliant high-definition imaging using innovative 4CMOS technology with resolution of 1920x1080P. Other key features include innovative coating treatment and premium optics, along with a switch mode by pressing the camera button, which is extremely convenient to use.

