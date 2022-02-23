2100 HD FloNavi Fluorescence Endoscopic Imaging System Acts as the Surgeon’s Third Eye

OptoMedic Technologies, Inc.’s (Guangdong, China) 2100 HD FloNavi Fluorescence Endoscopic Imaging System can not only bring high-definition images to doctors, but also provide them with clearer fluorescent high-definition images with (ICG) Indocyanine Green Dye, acting as the third eye for surgeons.

Presently, fluorescence laparoscopy is becoming increasingly popular across the world. Considering that white light imaging has already become a household name, advanced fluorescence technology makes more sense amidst such a scenario. ICG has no side effects, enjoys wide application, has low cost and has been clinically approved since many years. ICG enters the human lymph and blood circulation through the tumor surrounding the tissue or via intravenous injection. ICG binds the plasma lipoproteins. After being exposed to NIR with a wavelength of 805 nm, the proteins emit a fluorescence signal with a wavelength of 835 nm. FloNavi captures the signal and fuses the signal onto white light imaging in real-time in order to achieve fluorescence mapping and navigation. Some of its applications are listed below:

THORACIC SURGERY

Pulmonary segments visualization - Pulmonary lobectomy

Esophageal anastomosis - Vascular Assessment of the gastro-esophageal anastomosis perfusion stoma

Lung cancer staging - Mediastinal lymph node tracing

HEPATOBILIARY SURGERY

Liver segments visualization - Anatomical liver segmentectomy

Tumor Identification - Accurate display of tumor location, margin, and microsatellite

Biliary tract visualization - Complex biliary tract visualization and wound repair after hepatectomy

Liver transplantation - Assessment of the vascular and biliary duct anastomosis after transplantation surgery

STOMACH ENTEROCHIRURGIA

Gastric and colorectal lymph node tracing

Assessment of the gastrointestinal anastomosis perfusion

GYNAECOLOGY

Sentinel lymph node tracing of cervical and endometrial cancer

Holographic lymph node tracing of cervical and endometrial cancer

Sentinel lymph node tracing of vulvar cancer

URINARY SURGERY

Identification of solid kidney tumor and its boundaries

Identification of adrenal tumors

Lymph node tracing of prostate and bladder cancer

Sentinel lymph node tracing of penile cancer

Related Links:

OptoMedic Technologies, Inc.