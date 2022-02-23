We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

2100 HD FloNavi Fluorescence Endoscopic Imaging System Acts as the Surgeon’s Third Eye

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 23 Feb 2022
Image: 2100 HD FloNavi Fluorescence Endoscopic Imaging System (Photo courtesy of OptoMedic Technologies, Inc.)
Image: 2100 HD FloNavi Fluorescence Endoscopic Imaging System Acts as the Surgeon’s Third Eye (Photo courtesy of OptoMedic Technologies, Inc.)
OptoMedic Technologies, Inc.’s (Guangdong, China) 2100 HD FloNavi Fluorescence Endoscopic Imaging System can not only bring high-definition images to doctors, but also provide them with clearer fluorescent high-definition images with (ICG) Indocyanine Green Dye, acting as the third eye for surgeons.

Presently, fluorescence laparoscopy is becoming increasingly popular across the world. Considering that white light imaging has already become a household name, advanced fluorescence technology makes more sense amidst such a scenario. ICG has no side effects, enjoys wide application, has low cost and has been clinically approved since many years. ICG enters the human lymph and blood circulation through the tumor surrounding the tissue or via intravenous injection. ICG binds the plasma lipoproteins. After being exposed to NIR with a wavelength of 805 nm, the proteins emit a fluorescence signal with a wavelength of 835 nm. FloNavi captures the signal and fuses the signal onto white light imaging in real-time in order to achieve fluorescence mapping and navigation. Some of its applications are listed below:

THORACIC SURGERY

  • Pulmonary segments visualization - Pulmonary lobectomy
  • Esophageal anastomosis - Vascular Assessment of the gastro-esophageal anastomosis perfusion stoma
  • Lung cancer staging - Mediastinal lymph node tracing

HEPATOBILIARY SURGERY

  • Liver segments visualization - Anatomical liver segmentectomy
  • Tumor Identification - Accurate display of tumor location, margin, and microsatellite
  • Biliary tract visualization - Complex biliary tract visualization and wound repair after hepatectomy
  • Liver transplantation - Assessment of the vascular and biliary duct anastomosis after transplantation surgery

STOMACH ENTEROCHIRURGIA

  • Gastric and colorectal lymph node tracing
  • Assessment of the gastrointestinal anastomosis perfusion

GYNAECOLOGY

  • Sentinel lymph node tracing of cervical and endometrial cancer
  • Holographic lymph node tracing of cervical and endometrial cancer
  • Sentinel lymph node tracing of vulvar cancer

URINARY SURGERY

  • Identification of solid kidney tumor and its boundaries
  • Identification of adrenal tumors
  • Lymph node tracing of prostate and bladder cancer
  • Sentinel lymph node tracing of penile cancer

OptoMedic Technologies, Inc. 


