We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Comen Medical

Medtronic

Medtronic offers medical products and therapies for the treatment of cardiac and vascular diseases, diabetes, and neu... read more Featured Products:

Smoke Evacuator System

Surgical Ablation System

Surgical Ablation System

Physiological Patch

Portable Ventilator
More products

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
10 Mar 2022 - 13 Mar 2022
KIMES 2022 – Korea International Medical & Hospital Equipment Show
12 Mar 2022 - 16 Mar 2022
AIUM 2022 – Annual Meeting of the American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine
14 Mar 2022 - 18 Mar 2022
HIMSS 2022 - Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society

Medtronic Launches Manually Controlled Balloon Catheter System to Treat Eustachian Tube Dysfunction

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 04 Mar 2022
Print article
Image: Medtronic NuVent Eustachian tube dilation balloon (Photo courtesy of Medtronic plc)
Image: Medtronic NuVent Eustachian tube dilation balloon (Photo courtesy of Medtronic plc)

A new single-use device that treats Eustachian tube dysfunction features a flexible balloon section that allows customized placement based on patient anatomy and enables surgeons to deliver treatment in an outpatient or office setting.

Medtronic plc (Dublin, Ireland) has launched the NuVent Eustachian tube dilation balloon, which has been cleared by the US FDA for the treatment of chronic, obstructive Eustachian tube dysfunction that occurs when the Eustachian tube, which links the back of the nose to the middle ear, fails to open or close properly. As a result, the tube is unable to perform its primary functions, which are protecting the middle ear from pathogens, equalizing air pressure on either side of the eardrum, and helping drain secretions from the middle ear cleft. This may result in pain, hearing difficulty, and/or a feeling of fullness in the ears. If not treated, patients may also suffer damage to the middle ear and eardrum.

The NuVent eustachian tube dilation balloon is a manually controlled balloon catheter system that expands and dilates the eustachian tube canal. The shape of the balloon handpiece enables easy access and entry into the eustachian tube from the nasal opening with the aid of endoscopic guidance. An atraumatic tip at the distal end of the flexible balloon section is meant to reduce the potential for risk of injury to the eustachian tube and surrounding tissues. The rigid shaft and handle extending to the balloon provide stability and tactile feedback when moving the balloon through the nasal passages and into the eustachian tube canal. The 6 x 16 mm long rigid balloon is located near the distal tip of the device where it expands the eustachian tube canal tissue and cartilage.

"Patients who suffer from Eustachian Tube Dysfunction often experience pain, pressure, and hearing difficulties, so it's important to address their illness quickly," said Dr. Boris Karanfilov, a rhinologist and head of the Ohio Sinus Institute. "Balloon dilation restores proper Eustachian tube function and reduces these symptoms, plus the ability to perform the procedure in the office makes it both convenient and efficient."

"Patients with persistent Eustachian Tube Dysfunction – especially those who experience frequent pressure changes, like airline travelers and divers – often require more than nasal sprays and oral medication to treat the condition," said Dr. Sina Joorabchi, an otolaryngologist at South Florida Ear, Nose, and Throat Associates. "The NuVent balloon provides an effective, minimally invasive treatment option that can be administered in the office."

"As office-based procedures for ENT conditions increase, we look forward to introducing more innovative technologies designed specifically for this setting," said Vince Racano, president of the Ear, Nose, and Throat business, which is part of the Neuroscience Portfolio at Medtronic. "The NuVent balloon is another important product within this expanding portfolio."

Related Links:
Medtronic plc


Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
3D Imaging Rapidly Diagnoses Aggressive Prostate Cancer
AI-Based Tool Improves Diagnosis of Breast Cancer Tumors and Ability to Predict Risk...
Automated AI Reads Electronic Health Records
Image: Examples of fractures detected using the AI BoneView algorithm (Photo courtesy of BUSM)

Artificial Intelligence Accurately Detects Fractures on X-Rays

A new study reveals that artificial intelligence (AI) assistance improves the sensitivity and specificity of radiology readers searching for skeletal fractures. Researchers at Boston University School... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
First-Ever Combined Temperature and Flow Sensor Ideal for Applications Requiring...
Innovative Technology Minimizes Need for Invasive Mechanical Ventilation
Deep-Learning Technique Predicts Clinical Treatment Outcomes
Image: Dexcom G6 CGM System (Photo courtesy of DexCom, Inc.)

Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Improves Glycemic Management and Patient Outcomes in Hospital Setting

A new real-time continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system for people with diabetes has the potential for more effective glycemic management and improved patient outcomes in the hospital setting.... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Outpatient Cervical Ripening Safely Shortens Inpatient Labor
Endometrial Scratching Use Declining, But Still Popular
Treating Pregnancy Hypertension Reduces Maternal Risk
Image: Breastfeeding reduces future CVD risk for mothers (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Breastfeeding Reduces Maternal CVD Health Risk

Women who breastfed their children are less likely to develop cardiovascular disease (CVD) or stroke later on in life, according to a new study. Researchers at the Medical University of Innsbruck (I-MED;... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Wearable, Wireless EEG Monitoring Platform Allows Neurologists to Monitor for Se...
World’s First Credit-Card-Sized Personal ECG Delivers Medical-Grade, Single-Lead...
Self-Learning Algorithm Identifies Early Vascular Disease by Scanning High-Resol...
Image: AI Algorithm Spots Difficult-to-Diagnose Cardiac Conditions (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)

New AI Tool Can Identify and Distinguish Between Difficult-to-Diagnose Life-Threatening Heart Conditions

For the first time, a team of physician-scientists has developed an algorithm that can spot difficult-to-diagnose cardiac conditions. Physician-scientists in the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai... Read more

Health IT

view channel
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Illustration

First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease

A new partnership will accelerate development of the industry’s first predictive device for Alzheimer’s Disease to be expanded to diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease. Altoida, Inc. (Washington, DC, USA)... Read more

Business

view channel
ICU Medical’s Acquisition of Smiths Medical Could Create New Powerhouse in Infusion,...
Registration Opens for International Hospital Federation’s 45th World Hospital C...
Global Surgical Devices Market to Be Driven by Increased Applications in Urology...
Image: 46th WHC to be held at Lisbon Congress Centre, Portugal on 25-27 October 2023 (Photo courtesy of IHF)

International Hospital Federation (IHF) Announces 46th World Hospital Congress (WHC) to Be Hosted by Lisbon in 2023

The International Hospital Federation (IHF; Geneva, Switzerland) has announced that the 46th World Hospital Congress (WHC) will be held at the Lisbon Congress Centre (Portugal) on 25–27 October 2023.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2021
Medica 2021 Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018

 

2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2022 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE