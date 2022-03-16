We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Game Changing MRI-Compatible Robotics Platform to Improve Patient Outcomes in Neurosurgery

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 16 Mar 2022
Image: Portable MRI compatible surgical robot could be used in MRI Suite and OR (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)
Image: Portable MRI compatible surgical robot could be used in MRI Suite and OR (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)

Traditional approaches in robot-assisted surgery can be expensive, incompatible with existing surgical workflows, and incapable of meaningfully improving patient outcomes. An MRI-compatible robotics platform under development could prove cost-efficient, streamlined, and differentiated in its ability to help improve outcomes for patient undergoing neurosurgery for functional brain disorders (Parkinson's, Epilepsy, etc.) and cancer.

AiM Medical Robotics (Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA) is developing an industry-first MRI-compatible robotics platform, which is designed to improve outcomes for patients undergoing neurosurgery and provide cost savings to hospitals by eliminating errors and reducing procedure time by up to 50%. With a focus on bringing high levels of precision, automation, and efficiency to the complex environment of neurosurgery, the company is developing a portable MRI compatible surgical robot for use in the MRI suite and the operating room. AiM’s MRI-compatible robotics platform can be used with any diagnostic MRI scanner and will give surgeons the ability to utilize MRI guidance for complex neurosurgical procedures. By combining real time feedback of MRI and the precision and accuracy of the robot, surgeons can confidently reach targets deep in the brain the first time every time. AiM's MRI-compatible robotics platform opens the door to unprecedented levels of surgical precision and novel categories of surgical procedures.

"AiM is on an exciting journey to develop and commercialize an industry-first in robot-assisted surgery with our MRI-compatible robotics platform" said Bob Cathcart, CEO of AiM. "I am honored to have the support of our investors as we continue building our team of experts in robotics and medicine, and as we work towards our north star of improving patient outcomes in neurosurgery."

AiM Medical Robotics


