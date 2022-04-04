Philips Launches New Cardiac Imaging and Mapping System for RF Ablation

Atrial fibrillation is the world’s most common cardiac arrhythmia, with a particularly high prevalence in developed countries, partly due to lifestyle and an aging population. The condition, which also significantly increases the risk of stroke, dementia, and heart failure, already affects around 37 million people worldwide (approximately 0.5% of the world’s population) - a number that is predicted to double in the next 40 years. In order to support the treatment of the growing number of patients with atrial fibrillation, Royal Philips (Amsterdam, the Netherlands) has launched the latest release of its KODEX-EPD system which offers enhanced imaging and mapping capabilities for RF ablation, including the new Tissue Engagement Viewer and support for the Medtronic DiamondTemp ablation system. For cryoballoon ablation, KODEX-EPD supports a new saline-based occlusion assessment workflow.

The latest release of KODEX-EPD features a range of innovations for both RF and cryoballoon ablation therapy. Enhanced imaging and mapping capabilities support physicians with precise RF ablation procedures, including the new Tissue Engagement Viewer that provides information about catheter-tissue contact without the need for special catheters. Philips has expanded the compatibility of the KODEX-EPD system to support the Medtronic DiamondTemp ablation system for real-time, temperature-controlled ablation. For cryoballoon ablation, the KODEX-EPD system features a new saline-based occlusion assessment workflow, which further reduces the need for X-ray imaging with iodinated contrast media, which is particularly valuable for patients with allergies to iodine or chronic kidney disease.

Related Links:

Royal Philips