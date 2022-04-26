OptoMedic104K WhtNavi White Light Endoscopic Imaging System Enhances Surgical Assistance

In an operation, "seeing clearly" is the first and most important step and is also significant in endoscopy. Surgeons require superb skills as well as reliable surgical instruments to guarantee a successful surgery. Now, a new 104K ultra HD white light endoscopic imaging system uses advanced technology to ensure that the operation goes smoothly for surgeons, making it their best surgical assistant.

The OptoMedic 104K WhtNavi white light endoscopic imaging system from OptoMedic Technologies, Inc. (Guangdong, China) is intended to be used with an endoscope, monitor, endo-intervention accessories, and other auxiliary equipment for real-time visible observation, diagnosis, treatment and image recording. Its 4K high resolution offers more accurate qualitative white light imaging without flickering or delay. Its patented intelligent dimming technology prevents biological thermal burns. The OptoMedic 104K WhtNavi white light endoscopic imaging system is in line with OptoMedic’s philosophy of "Innovating Technology, Keep Guarding on Life." Some of the system’s applications include thoracic surgery, hepatobiliary surgery, stomach enterochirurgia, gynecology and urinary surgery, among others.

