We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Thermo Fisher Scientific - Direct Effect Media

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
11 Jun 2022 - 16 Jun 2022
SIR 2022 – 47th Annual Meeting of the Society of Interventional Radiology
16 Jun 2022 - 18 Jun 2022
Medical Taiwan 2022
19 Jun 2022 - 21 Jun 2022
ESTS 2022 – 30th Meeting of the European Society of Thoracic Surgeons

Interventional Radiology Procedure Can Treat Female Infertility

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 09 Jun 2022
Print article
Image: Simple diagnostic procedure and treatment can provide clarity on infertility and hope for conception (Photo courtesy of Pexels)
Image: Simple diagnostic procedure and treatment can provide clarity on infertility and hope for conception (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

A simple diagnostic procedure, followed by an interventional radiology treatment known as fallopian tube recanalization, could allow a high percentage of women struggling with infertility from blocked fallopian tubes to conceive with less involved or, in some cases, no further invasive fertility procedures.

Researchers at the University of British Columbia (Vancouver, BC, Canada) studied cases from 2015 to 2021 involving 956 women with infertility who previously had been diagnosed as having one or both fallopian tubes blocked based on the standard diagnostic procedure used to assess the openness of fallopian tubes, known as hysterosalpingogram (HSG). The women then underwent a selective salpingography to confirm their HSG diagnosis and, if needed, underwent fallopian tube recanalization. In many cases, researchers said, the purported blockage was only a piece of mucus that was easily removed.

Selective salpingography uses X-ray guidance to insert a tiny catheter through the cervix and into the opening of the fallopian tubes. A contrast dye is then injected to assess whether the tubes are open or blocked. The interventional radiologist, in many cases, is then able to perform recanalization which opens the tube using a fine guidewire. The procedure is performed as an outpatient under light sedation and typically takes under 30 minutes.

In the study, selective salpingography showed that nearly one in four (23.8%) had been mistakenly told they had one or both blocked fallopian tubes. Of those with a blockage, over half (56.7%) were unblocked using a fine wire in the fallopian recanalization process, researchers said. In sum, 80.5% of women in the study who had previously been told they had tubal blockages left the same day with both fallopian tubes open after a simple outpatient procedure. In an additional 15.9% a more precise diagnosis of significant tubal disease was made that in many cases, potentially altered treatment options. The research suggests that selective salpingography should be offered more broadly in assessing and treating female infertility.

“This procedure and treatment can help women make an informed decision about infertility treatments. And for many, it can actually give them the chance to conceive naturally,” said Lindsay Machan, MD, associate professor in the Department of Radiology at the University of British Columbia and a lead author of the study. “Fertility treatments can be expensive and out of reach for many women. Infertility is also an emotional, often heart-breaking journey, so having this diagnostic procedure and treatment available could be life-changing.”

Related Links:
University of British Columbia 


Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
Artificial Intelligence May Support Endoscopic Diagnosis of Early Gastric Cancer
AI-Enabled ECGs Can Identify Patients at Greater Risk of Stroke and Cognitive De...
Artificial Intelligence Accurately Detects Fractures on X-Rays
Image: Colonoscopies performed with AI increased detection of precancerous polyps (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

AI-Assisted Colonoscopy Identifies More Precancerous Polyps than Traditional Colonoscopy

Colonoscopy is considered the most effective test for colorectal cancer screenings and prevention as the procedure reduces the incidence and mortality through early detection. During a colonoscopy, a doctor... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Personalized Treatment of Acute Stroke
Molecular Imaging Technique Improves Endometriosis Diagnosis
Camera Assist Device System Addresses Challenge of Blind TEE Probe Intubation
Image: New gel technology could form a new type of treatment to help hearts regenerate after injury (Photo courtesy of BHF)

Injectable Gel Repairs Damage Caused by Heart Attack

For years, scientists have been looking for ways to introduce new cells into damaged hearts as a way to repair it and reduce the risk of progression to heart failure. But historically, when cells have... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Wearable Health Tech Could Measure Gases Released From Skin to Monitor Metabolic...
Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator System Protects Patients at Risk of Sudden C...
World's First AI-Ready Infrasound Stethoscope Listens to Bodily Sounds Not Audible...
Image: The biomolecular film can be picked up with tweezers and placed onto a wound (Photo courtesy of TUM)

Biomolecular Wound Healing Film Adheres to Sensitive Tissue and Releases Active Ingredients

Conventional bandages may be very effective for treating smaller skin abrasions, but things get more difficult when it comes to soft-tissue injuries such as on the tongue or on sensitive surfaces like... Read more

Health IT

view channel
First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis...
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
Image: AI can reveal a patient`s heart health (Photo courtesy of Mayo Clinic)

AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery Disease

Earlier studies have examined the use of voice analysis for identifying voice markers associated with coronary artery disease (CAD) and heart failure. Other research groups have explored the use of similar... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Surgical Procedures Volume Market to Be Driven by Minimally-Invasive and ...
Siemens Offers VR-Based Surgical Training in Partnership with PrecisionOS
Medtronic Completes Acquisition of Intersect ENT to Add Innovative Sinus Implants...
Image: The electrosurgery devices market is expected to surpass USD 5 billion by 2032 (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Global Electrosurgery Devices Market Fueled by New Minimally Invasive Surgery Techniques

Various types of surgeries such as cosmetic, cardiovascular, and gynecological procedures, require precision and are time-sensitive. Electrosurgery devices such as generators, active electrodes, and others... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2022
Arab Health 2022 2021
Medica 2021 Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2022 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE