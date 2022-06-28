COVID-19view channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AICritical Care Patient CareHealth ITBusiness Events
- Imaging Technology Illuminates Lung Cancer Tumors to Make Surgical Removal Easier
- Biodegradable Nanomaterials Provide Ultrasound Imaging While Delivering Medication
- Novel Method to Disrupt Spiral Waves Offers New Path to Defibrillate Hearts, Terminate Arrhythmias
- Simple Ablation Procedure Has Best Outcomes, Finds Global Atrial Fibrillation Study
- Smart Face Mask to Enable Wireless Cough Monitoring of COPD Patients
- Smart Laparoscopic Tool Allows Surgeons to “Feel” Tissues During Minimally-Invasive Surgery
- Self-Powered Smart Implants for Spinal Fusion Surgery Monitor Healing
- 3D-Printed “Meta-Bots” Could Pave Way for Robotic Self-Steering Endoscopes
- Robotic Surgery Lowers Risk for Hip Replacement Complications, Finds Study
- First Fully Immersive 3D Augmented Reality Surgical Navigation System for Precision Spine Surgery
- Wearable Health Tech Could Measure Gases Released From Skin to Monitor Metabolic Diseases
- Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator System Protects Patients at Risk of Sudden Cardiac Arrest
- World's First AI-Ready Infrasound Stethoscope Listens to Bodily Sounds Not Audible to Human Ear
- POC Diagnostic Platform Offers Handheld, Instrument-Free PCR Testing for STIs
- World's First Robotic Clinical Assistant for Hospitalized Patient Care Launched
- Hospital Microbiology Testing Market Driven by Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
- Global Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS) Market to Surpass USD 325 Billion by 2031
- Global Bedside Testing Market to Witness Promising Prospects in Critical Care
- Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market Driven by Rising Hospital-Acquired Illnesses
- Global Electrosurgery Devices Market Fueled by New Minimally Invasive Surgery Techniques
- First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease
- New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs of Heart Failure
- Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
- Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
- Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
- AI-Assisted Colonoscopy Identifies More Precancerous Polyps than Traditional Colonoscopy
- Artificial Intelligence May Support Endoscopic Diagnosis of Early Gastric Cancer
- AI-Enabled ECGs Can Identify Patients at Greater Risk of Stroke and Cognitive Decline
- Artificial Intelligence Accurately Detects Fractures on X-Rays
- 3D Imaging Rapidly Diagnoses Aggressive Prostate Cancer
- Specialized MRI Detects Lung Abnormalities in Non-Hospitalized Long COVID Patients
- AI Algorithm Identifies Hospitalized Patients at Highest Risk of Dying From COVID-19
- Sweat Sensor Detects Key Biomarkers That Provide Early Warning of COVID-19 and Flu
- Study Assesses Impact of COVID-19 on Ventilation/Perfusion Scintigraphy
- CT Imaging Study Finds Vaccination Reduces Risk of COVID-19 Associated Pulmonary Embolism