We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
12 Jul 2022 - 15 Jul 2022
Meditech 2022– 7th International Health Fair
13 Jul 2022 - 17 Jul 2022
ECR 2022 – European Congress of Radiology
27 Jul 2022 - 29 Jul 2022
FIME 2022 – Florida International Medical Expo

Game-Changing Technology Uses Live X-Ray Images for Guiding Endovascular Surgery

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 07 Jul 2022
Print article
Image: Cydar EV aids in planning and guiding endovascular surgery (Photo courtesy of Cydar Medical)
Image: Cydar EV aids in planning and guiding endovascular surgery (Photo courtesy of Cydar Medical)

Endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) is an alternative to open aortic surgery due to perceived advantages in patient survival, reduced post-operative complications and shorter hospital lengths of stay. Despite these potential advantages, there is still significant variability in pre-operative planning and sizing, problems associated with imprecise visualization and device positioning intra-operatively, and inconsistent patient outcomes. Now, a game-changing technology for vascular navigation aids in planning and guiding endovascular surgery and is simple to integrate with the existing imaging hardware that is already present in the hospital.

Cydar Medical’s (Cambridge, UK) Cydar EV is the first product from Cydar’s Intelligent Maps system. The patented computer vision automatically overlays the Map on the live X-ray imaging with exceptional accuracy and robustness. When guidewires and instruments deform the blood vessels, real-time imaging is used to update the Map to match the new, deformed anatomy. The result is an accurate, responsive 3D Map on the screen throughout a procedure.

During endovascular surgery, stiff guidewires often straighten, shorten and displace blood vessels. The surgeon uses grab handles positioned along virtual guide wires to adjust the shape of the 3D Map to match the real-time anatomy (non-rigid transformation). And, once adjusted, the system remembers that adjustment in 3D even when the X-ray set moves position. Toggling between the pre-operative map and the adjusted map helps the clinical team visualize how the anatomy has changed and position devices precisely. This reduces procedure length by 30-60 minutes in endovascular interventions and radiation exposure for clinical staff and patients is radically reduced, by 50% even in standard EVAR.

Cydar, in partnership with King’s College London (London, UK), has now initiated the ARIA Study: a randomized controlled trial to assess the clinical, technical and cost-effectiveness of a cloud-based, ARtificially Intelligent image fusion system in comparison to standard treatment to guide endovascular aortic aneurysm repair (ARIA). The randomized trial will enroll 340 patients in 10 sites across the UK with a clinical diagnosis of abdominal aortic or thoracoabdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA and TAAA respectively) suitable for endovascular treatment. The trial will follow patients for one year and assess the effect of Cydar EV Maps on clinical-, technical- and cost-effectiveness in comparison to standard treatment in endovascular aortic aneurysm repair, used for both standard and complex devices.

“Our central hypothesis is that digital technology - specifically cloud-computing and artificial intelligence (AI), can be used to assess and learn from large volumes of data to inform clinical decision making and has the potential to improve the predictability of individual patient outcomes and the consistency of outcomes in the NHS,” said Dr Rachel Clough, Principal Investigator of the ARIA Study and Clinical Senior Lecturer from King’s College London.

“Cydar EV Maps is a game-changing technology for vascular navigation. The ARIA study provides a unique opportunity to demonstrate the benefits like reduced procedure time and reduction to radiation exposure, although some of the more subtle benefits related to procedural quality and reduced operator fatigue may never be directly measured but are obvious as an operator,” said Dr. Simon Neequaye, Principal Investigator at the Liverpool University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

Related Links:
Cydar Medical 
King’s College London


Print article
Radcal

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI Predicts Short-Term Risk of Atrial Fibrillation Using 24-Hour Holter Recordings...
AI-Assisted Colonoscopy Identifies More Precancerous Polyps than Traditional Col...
Artificial Intelligence May Support Endoscopic Diagnosis of Early Gastric Cancer
Image: ‘Hologram patients’ developed to help train doctors and nurses (Photo courtesy of University of Cambridge)

Life-Like Hologram Patients Train Doctors for Real-Time Decision Making in Emergencies

A medical training project using 'mixed reality' technology aims to make consistent, high-level and relevant clinical training more accessible across the world. University of Cambridge (Cambridge, UK)... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Digital Laparoscopic Platform Leverages Augmented Intelligence and Machine Learning...
Surgical Robot with Humanoid-Shaped Arms Replicates Surgeon’s Motions
Breakthrough Technology Kills Bacteria Formed on Surface of Medical Implants After...
Image: Zsquare ENT-Flex single-use rhinolaryngoscope (Photo courtesy of Zsquare)

First Hybrid Single-Use ENT Endoscope Features Smallest Outer Diameter

A new rhinolaryngoscope indicated for use in diagnostic ENT procedures by way of the nose and throat is the only scalable platform capable of transmitting high-resolution images in flexible, single-use endoscopes.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Wearable Health Tech Could Measure Gases Released From Skin to Monitor Metabolic...
Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator System Protects Patients at Risk of Sudden C...
World's First AI-Ready Infrasound Stethoscope Listens to Bodily Sounds Not Audible...
Image: The biomolecular film can be picked up with tweezers and placed onto a wound (Photo courtesy of TUM)

Biomolecular Wound Healing Film Adheres to Sensitive Tissue and Releases Active Ingredients

Conventional bandages may be very effective for treating smaller skin abrasions, but things get more difficult when it comes to soft-tissue injuries such as on the tongue or on sensitive surfaces like... Read more

Health IT

view channel
First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis...
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
Image: AI can reveal a patient`s heart health (Photo courtesy of Mayo Clinic)

AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery Disease

Earlier studies have examined the use of voice analysis for identifying voice markers associated with coronary artery disease (CAD) and heart failure. Other research groups have explored the use of similar... Read more

Business

view channel
Hospital Microbiology Testing Market Driven by Increasing Prevalence of Chronic ...
Global Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS) Market to Surpass USD 325 Billion by 2031...
Global Bedside Testing Market to Witness Promising Prospects in Critical Care
Image: Expanding the role of autonomous robots can mitigate the shortage of physicians (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Robot-Assisted Surgical Devices Market Driven by Increased Demand for Patient-Specific Surgeries

An aging population and accompanying retirements will cause a significant physician shortfall of 55,000 to 150,000 by 2030, creating a gap in the healthcare system. Expanding the role of autonomous robots... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2022
Arab Health 2022 2021
Medica 2021 Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2022 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE