Advanced, Unified, Flexible Endoscope Platform to Enhance Imaging

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 03 Nov 2022
Image: AdaptivEndo flexible endoscope designs are based on modular unified platform that utilize common components and designs (Photo courtesy of AdaptivEndo)
Image: AdaptivEndo flexible endoscope designs are based on modular unified platform that utilize common components and designs (Photo courtesy of AdaptivEndo)

Typical single-use endoscopes are expensive or provide subpar clinical performance, and many require unique consoles for each application. On the other hand, reusable endoscopes provide inconsistent performance and require rigorous and frequent reprocessing, risking pathogen exposure to the patient. Now, a new partnership between two companies aims to provide a flexible, unified platform for hybrid and single-use endoscopes, including systems used for gastroenterology, hepatology, urology, gynecology, and advanced endoscopic surgery (spinal and cardiac electrophysiology).

OMNIVISION (Santa Clara, CA, USA), a developer of semiconductor solutions, including advanced digital imaging, analog, and touch & display technology, and AdaptivEndo (Louisville, KY, USA), the company leading the breakthrough in single-use endoscopy technology, have entered into a collaboration to provide the medical industry with unified endoscope consoles specifically designed for use in and out of the operating room. The OMNIVISION-AdaptivEndo partnership supports the development of AdaptivEndo’s unified console platform and hybrid/single-use endoscopes. While utilizing common consoles, each AdaptivEndo endoscope incorporates a clinician-driven feature set that is unique to specific clinical procedures, such as ureteroscopy, duodenoscopy, and cholangioscopy.

For example, the ureteroscope incorporates a backflow prevention valve and integrated irrigation control, while the cholangioscope incorporates suction control into the handle and enhanced tool passage. While addressing the specific requirements of each unique clinical procedure, the endoscopy platform itself will have common parts, connections, and consoles integrated within a single platform for use across the operating room, emergency room, and ambulatory surgical center. Initial products are expected to be released by AdaptivEndo in Q4 2023 and will be powered by OMNIVISION’s advanced imaging sensor platform.

“We entered into this partnership with OMNIVISION as a result of listening to our customers’ needs. Our goal is to make clinicians’ lives easier by enhancing the tools they use and ultimately improving patient care,” said Ed Fancher, president, AdaptivEndo. “We’ve designed an endoscopy platform focused on clinician-driven features, high performance, and reduced cost. We chose to partner with OMNIVISION because they offer best-in-class imaging technology and unparalleled partner support.”

“We have a long history with AdaptivEndo; they use our image sensors and CameraCubeChip® across a variety of single-use and hybrid flexible endoscope sizes and clinical applications,” said Tehzeeb Gunja, director of medical marketing at OMNIVISION. “A common platform across multiple clinical specialties allows for more efficient use of capital equipment and lowers the barrier of adoption for future endoscopes using OMNIVISION’s future medical imagers.”

OMNIVISION
AdaptivEndo 

