We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Detecto

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
10 Nov 2022 - 12 Nov 2022
CBMI 2022 – 27th Brazilian Congress of Intensive Care Medicine
14 Nov 2022 - 17 Nov 2022
Medica 2022
17 Nov 2022 - 20 Nov 2022
APSR 2022 – 26th Congress of the Asian Pacific Society of Respirology

Longer-Lasting Pacemaker Batteries Could Help Avoid Replacement Surgery

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 09 Nov 2022
Print article
Image: New materials could enable longer-lasting implantable batteries (Photo courtesy of MIT)
Image: New materials could enable longer-lasting implantable batteries (Photo courtesy of MIT)

For the last few decades, battery research has largely focused on rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, which are used in everything from electric cars to portable electronics and have improved dramatically in terms of affordability and capacity. But nonrechargeable batteries have seen little improvement during that time, despite their crucial role in many important uses such as implantable medical devices like pacemakers. Now, researchers have come up with a way to improve the energy density of these nonrechargeable, or “primary,” batteries which are used for essential applications because they can provide about three times as much energy for a given size and weight as rechargeable batteries. The researchers say their technology could enable up to a 50% increase in useful lifetime, or a corresponding decrease in size and weight for a given amount of power or energy capacity, while also improving safety, with little or no increase in cost. Replacing the battery in a pacemaker or other medical implant requires a surgical procedure, so any increase in the longevity of their batteries could have a significant impact on the patient’s quality of life.

The new findings by researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT, Boston, MA, USA) involve substituting the conventionally inactive battery electrolyte with a material that is active for energy delivery. The new materials work at human body temperature, so would be suitable for medical implants. The key to the team’s innovation is a new kind of electrolyte — the material that lies between the two electrical poles of the battery, the cathode and the anode, and allows charge carriers to pass through from one side to the other. Using a new liquid fluorinated compound, the team found that they could combine some of the functions of the cathode and the electrolyte in one compound, called a catholyte. This allows for saving much of the weight of typical primary batteries.

The new cells also provide safety improvements over other kinds of proposed chemistries that would use toxic and corrosive catholyte materials, which their formula does not. And preliminary tests have demonstrated a stable shelf life over more than a year, an important characteristic for primary batteries. So far, the team has not yet experimentally achieved the full 50% improvement in energy density predicted by their analysis. They have demonstrated a 20% improvement, which in itself would be an important gain for some application. The design of the cell itself has not yet been fully optimized, but the researchers can project the cell performance based on the performance of the active material itself.

One big advantage of the new material is that it can easily be integrated into existing battery manufacturing processes, as a simple substitution of one material for another. The cost of batteries using the new material is likely to be comparable to the existing batteries as well. The team has already applied for a patent on the catholyte, and they expect that the medical applications are likely to be the first to be commercialized, perhaps with a full-scale prototype ready for testing in real devices within about a year.

Related Links:
MIT

Visit expo >
BMP Whole Blood Analyzer: GEM Premier ChemSTAT
Platinum Supplier
Hormonal Test
Endocrine Array
New
DNA/RNA Extraction Buffer
Enzymatic DNA/RNA Extraction Buffer
New
Pre-Eclampsia Screening Assay
B•R•A•H•M•S sFlt-1 KRYPTOR

Print article
Radcal

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI-Enabled Predictive Cardiology Tests Could Identify Patients Suffering from Un...
AI Model Predicts Risk of Acute Kidney Injury in ICU Patients
Smartwatch Detection of Atrial Fibrillation Has Great Potential, Finds Study
Image: An AI tool has been further refined to identify hard to spot ‘flat’ polyps (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

AI Tool Detects Hard to Spot Cancerous Lesions in Colon

Adenomatous polyps (AP) are more common and have distinctive tubular features with the growth resembling a mushroom, attached to the colon by a thin stalk. In comparison flat polyps, including flat lesions... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Innovative Light-Triggered Coating for Medical Devices Fights Bacterial Infectio...
Advanced, Unified, Flexible Endoscope Platform to Enhance Imaging
Simple, Cost-Effective Method Can Reduce Surgical Site Infection Across Settings...
Image: The Gen II NUVIS single-use, 4K, battery-operated cordless arthroscope (Photo courtesy of Integrated Endoscopy)

First-Of-Its-Kind 4K Endoscope for Arthroscopic Surgical Procedures Launched Globally

A first-of-its-kind 4K endoscope designed for use in arthroscopic surgical procedures is revolutionizing the market by delivering 4K optics in a single-use device – providing first-time quality for every procedure.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Portable Clinical Scale with Remote Indicator Allows for Flexible Patient Weighing...
Innovative and Highly Customizable Medical Carts Offer Unlimited Configuration P...
Biomolecular Wound Healing Film Adheres to Sensitive Tissue and Releases Active ...
Image: The digital stretcher scales are designed specifically for emergent situations in hospitals and emergency rooms (Photo courtesy of DETECTO)

Portable High-Capacity Digital Stretcher Scales Provide Precision Weighing for Patients in ER

For emergency arrivals into a hospital, time is of the essence for gathering patient weights. Now, digital stretcher scales specifically designed for emergent situations in hospitals and emergency rooms... Read more

Health IT

view channel
AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery...
First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis...
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Image: Using digital data can improve health outcomes (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)

Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds

When a patient gets transferred from a hospital to a nearby specialist or rehabilitation facility, it is often difficult for personnel at the new facility to access the patient’s electronic health records... Read more

Business

view channel
Johnson & Johnson to Acquire Cardiovascular Technology Company Abiomed in USD 16....
Global Endoscopic Imaging Systems Market Driven by Increasing Adoption of AI and...
Medtronic to Separate Patient Monitoring and Respiratory Interventions Businesses...
Image: The global infusion pumps market is projected to surpass USD 20 billion by 2027 (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Global Infusion Pumps Market Driven by Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases

An infusion system consists of a pump (device) and associated disposables for delivering fluids, such as nutrients and medications, into a patient's body in controlled amounts. These devices are efficiently... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2022
Arab Health 2022 2021
Medica 2021 Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2022 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE