Robotic Platform Assists Surgeons in Performing Fast, Accurate and Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery

Traditional neurosurgery typically involves a craniotomy, a highly invasive method that can lead to extended recovery periods, pain, and scarring. Now, a robotic solution aids surgeons in planning and performing complex neurosurgical procedures through a small drill hole in the skull. This robotic technology facilitates less invasive procedures compared to traditional craniotomies, allowing for smaller incisions and potentially improving patient comfort.

ROSA One Brain from Zimmer Biomet (Warsaw IN, USA) is a robotic platform designed to support surgeons in the planning and execution of complex yet minimally invasive neurosurgical operations. With ROSA ONE Brain, the surgical process starts even before the surgeon steps into the operating room. The preoperative creation of the surgical plan could potentially reduce the time spent in the operating room and the duration of patient anesthesia. The ROSA ONE’s arm is designed with 6-degrees-of-freedom, offering exceptional maneuverability and flexibility to access surgical sites. Once the trajectory is established, the rigidity of the robotic arm minimizes unwanted movement.

ROSA ONE incorporates haptic technology, creating a flawless connection between the surgeon and the technology. Rather than replacing the surgeon’s skill, the robotic technology enhances it. The high precision offered by the robotic arm makes ROSA ONE an optimal platform for neurosurgery—ensuring that the instruments are positioned in the planned target while avoiding critical structures. The robot's ability to quickly move between trajectories can result in significant time savings in multi-implant applications. Furthermore, the dual-function robot can improve the utilization of the robotic platform for both brain and spine surgeries – potentially reducing technology acquisition costs and streamlining service, repair, and education.

