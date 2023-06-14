AI-Powered Implantable Cardiac Monitor Improves Standard of Care in Cardiac Monitoring

The clinical sector is grappling with a surge in the volume of data as more patients reap the benefits of long-term monitoring using implantable cardiac monitors (ICMs). The time and resources spent analyzing false positive arrhythmias can delay accurate diagnosis for patients. Now, a state-of-the-art ICM combines artificial intelligence (for AF detection) and sophisticated detection algorithms to reduce false positives across all major arrhythmias. This reduces the workload of reviews and aids clinicians in providing timely and accurate diagnoses, allowing them to prioritize patient care.

BIOTRONIK’s (Berlin, Germany) BIOMONITOR IV ICM pairs its SmartECG technology with AI to cut down false positive detections by 86% while retaining 98% of true episodes. It is also the only ICM that can differentiate between premature atrial and ventricular contractions (PACs and PVCs), and clearly report their burden over time. The BIOMONITOR IV introduces a new level of intelligence to the process of accurately stratifying risk based on the burden of PAC and PVC and the associated treatment strategy.

The BIOMONITOR IV also offers other benefits to patients and healthcare professionals such as extended battery life and wireless connectivity to facilitate continuous data transmission and remote monitoring, thereby reducing the need for regular clinic visits. BIOTRONIK also provides the most user-friendly electronic health record (EHR) data integration feature, which can significantly streamline clinical workflows. Recently, the first global implantation of the BIOMONITOR IV ICM was performed, marking the next step in the advancement of cardiac monitoring technology.

