AI-Based Automated Quantitative Coronary Angiography Accurately Analyzes Heart Disease

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 15 Jun 2023
Image: The AI-based technology offers accurate analysis of cardiac disease (Photo courtesy of Freepik)
Image: The AI-based technology offers accurate analysis of cardiac disease (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

Coronary angiography, a common diagnostic procedure for the treatment of coronary artery disease, requires precise quantitative analysis of stenotic lesions in the coronary artery for optimal clinical decision-making. Stenotic lesions can cause the coronary arteries to narrow, limiting blood flow to the heart. Intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) is a common imaging tool used for evaluating these lesions. With the advent of advanced computer vision and machine learning technology, the automated analysis of coronary angiography has become possible. Now, new research has revealed that artificial intelligence (AI) technology holds significant potential in analyzing coronary angiography.

A study carried out by researchers at Uijeongbu Eulji University Hospital (Uijeongbu, Korea) has demonstrated how AI-based quantitative coronary angiography (AI-QCA) can enhance clinical decision-making. AI-QCA can automatically analyze 2D angiography images and assist physicians in determining the best stent sizes. This technology could enhance patient outcomes and aid clinical decision-making by providing an innovative method to analyze coronary angiography images, offering automated and real-time insights.

The AI-QCA analysis was performed using Medipixel’s (Seoul, Korea) newly-developed MPXA-2000 software which uses an algorithm designed to mimic the QCA process by human experts. The analysis involved 54 significant lesions from 47 patients who underwent IVUS-guided coronary intervention. The researchers discovered that AI-QCA yielded accurate and consistent measurements of coronary stenotic lesions, comparable to IVUS, indicating its potential for safe use in clinical practice. This study represents a significant advancement in the application of AI in enhancing cardiovascular care. Although the study's results are promising, additional research is needed to fully understand the clinical utility and safety of AI-QCA.

“We believe that this novel tool could provide confidence to treating physicians and help in making optimal clinical decisions,” said Dr. In Tae Moon, the lead author of the study.

Uijeongbu Eulji University Hospital 
Medipixel

