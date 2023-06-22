We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Next-Generation Smart Guidewire to Transform Stroke Treatment

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 22 Jun 2023
Image: The Clotild Smart Guidewire is a groundbreaking device for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke (Photo courtesy of Sensome)
Image: The Clotild Smart Guidewire is a groundbreaking device for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke (Photo courtesy of Sensome)

Acute ischemic stroke, a leading contributor to acquired long-term disability, can be addressed via a procedure called mechanical thrombectomy. This treatment involves guiding a thrombectomy device over a wire from the wrist or groin to the site of the blockage to remove a clot obstructing a blood vessel in the brain. Rapid clot removal with minimal attempts significantly improves patient outcomes. However, due to limited knowledge about clot characteristics, the current success rate for removing the clot on the first attempt is approximately 40%. Now, a groundbreaking device for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke is set to change this statistic.

Sensome (Massy, France) and Asahi Intecc (Aichi, Japan) have entered into a collaboration to develop the next-generation Clotild Smart Guidewire that could revolutionize stroke treatment. The Clotild Smart Guidewire System is a connected neurovascular guidewire designed to offer blood clot characterization during the endovascular management of acute ischemic stroke. This innovative device incorporates Sensome's AI-powered tissue micro-sensor, providing physicians with crucial data about the clot's characteristics and thus facilitating more informed decisions during the procedure.

Sensome's sensing technology pairs impedance-based micro-sensors with machine learning algorithms to instantly identify biological tissues upon contact with unequaled predictive reliability. Sensome’s tissue sensing technology also shows considerable potential for incorporation into minimally invasive medical devices used in other treatment fields, such as peripheral vascular disease and oncology. With its comprehensive design and manufacturing skills, Asahi is also well-equipped to develop and produce the next-generation Clotild Smart Guidewire.

“Marrying Sensome's unique sensor technology with Asahi Intecc's exceptional guidewire design, we are pushing the boundaries of medical technology, with the potential to profoundly impact patient outcomes worldwide,” said Franz Bozsak, CEO of Sensome.

“We believe that Sensome’s innovative AI-powered sensing technology will generate significant positive impact on acute ischemic stroke procedures worldwide, and will contribute to better patient outcomes and Quality of Life,” added Masahiko Miyata, CEO of Asahi Intecc.

