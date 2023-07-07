We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
28 Jul 2023 - 30 Jul 2023
SCCT 2023 – 18th Annual Scientific Meeting of the Society of Cardiovascular Computed Tomography
28 Jul 2023 - 30 Jul 2023
33rd Medicall Expo
10 Aug 2023 - 12 Aug 2023
ASCI 2023 – 16th Congress of the Asian Society of Cardiovascular Imaging

Dissolving Wireless Implant Monitors and Treats Heart Disease

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 07 Jul 2023
Print article
Image: The soft, wireless implant monitors the heart without requiring removal (Photo courtesy of Northwestern University)
Image: The soft, wireless implant monitors the heart without requiring removal (Photo courtesy of Northwestern University)

Heart disease claims millions of lives, with a third of these deaths occurring due to complications within weeks or months following a severe cardiac incident. To prevent these fatalities, a groundbreaking implantable device has been designed to monitor and treat heart disease and dysfunction immediately after such incidents. Remarkably, once its purpose is served, the device harmlessly decomposes within the body, thereby eliminating the need for its surgical removal.

A collaborative effort between researchers from Northwestern University (Evanston, IL, USA) and George Washington University (Washington, DC, USA) has resulted in the creation of a soft, flexible device about the size of a postage stamp. The device comprises a variety of sensors and actuators, enabling more complicated analysis than conventional devices like pacemakers. It can be attached to different parts of the heart and constantly relay data to physicians, facilitating remote real-time patient monitoring. Moreover, due to its high transparency, it allows physicians to visually examine specific heart regions for diagnosis or treatment purposes.

Upon serving its clinical purpose, the device, made of FDA-approved biocompatible materials, harmlessly disintegrates into benign products. Much like dissolvable sutures, it degrades and eventually disappears, thanks to the body's natural biological processes. By avoiding complications due to surgical extraction and reducing infection risks, the device’s bioresorbable feature could improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare expenses.

The new device, when tested on small animal models, has been shown to offer functionalities surpassing those of a traditional pacemaker. Unlike a pacemaker, which provides a generalized view of the heart's functionality (whether it is beating or not), this temporary device provides a more detailed image. It can also restore normal heart rhythms, indicate well-functioning and poorly-functioning heart areas, and allows researchers to optically map key cardiac physical parameters due to its transparency. This aids in the in-depth study of heart functionality and the mechanisms of heart disease.

“Several serious complications, including atrial fibrillation and heart block, can follow cardiac surgeries or catheter-based therapies,” said Northwestern’s Igor Efimov, an experimental cardiologist who co-led the study. “Current post-surgical monitoring and treatment of these complications require more sophisticated technology than currently available. We hope our new device can close this gap in technology. Our transient electronic device can map electrical activity from numerous locations on the atria and then deliver electrical stimuli from many locations to stop atrial fibrillation as soon as it starts.”

“Many deaths that occur following heart surgery or a heart attack could be prevented if doctors had better tools to monitor and treat patients in the delicate weeks and months after these events take place,” added George Washington University’s Luyao Lu, who co-led the work with Efimov. “The tool developed in our work has great potential to address unmet needs in many programs of fundamental and translational cardiac research.”

Related Links:
Northwestern University 
George Washington University 

Visit expo >
Gold Supplier
Ultrasound Phantom
Multi-Purpose Multi-Tissue Ultrasound Phantom - Model 040GSE
New
Compression Plate
Uni-CP
New
Ultrasound System
P40 Elite
New
6 Channel ECG
HB1006F

Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI Algorithm Integrates Cardiac Troponin Test Results with Clinical Data to Quickly...
AI Platform Analyzes Data from Prostate Imaging, Biopsies and Pathology to Identify...
Machine Learning Algorithm Diagnoses Stroke with 83% Accuracy
Image: AI that uses sketches to detect objects within an image could boost tumor detection (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

AI Sketch-Based Object Detection Tool Could Revolutionize Tumor Detection

An artist's sketch is brimming with individual cues that words simply cannot express fully, reminding one of the old adage 'a picture is worth a thousand words'. While emerging artificial intelligence... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
World’s First Image Analysis System Predicts and Visualizes 24-Hour Post-Treatment...
Advanced Robotic Surgery System Helps Surgeons Perform Complex Surgical Procedures...
Implantable Hepatic Artery Infusion Pump Delivers Targeted Chemotherapy for Inop...
Image: Artiria Medical’s real-time deflectable guidewire has received FDA 510(k) clearance (Photo courtesy of EPFL)

Real-Time Guidable-Tip Wire for Surgically Treating Strokes a Game-Changer for Neurovascular Challenges

The intricate and dense network of brain arteries often complicates neurovascular interventions, making it a time-consuming task for neurosurgeons to navigate these pathways with a wire.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives
Smart Hospital Beds Improve Accuracy of Medical Diagnosis
Image: The new Hillrom Progressa Smart+ Bed system is designed to meet hospitals’ evolving needs (Photo courtesy of Baxter)

Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs

As the critical care environment becomes increasingly demanding and complex due to evolving hospital needs, there is a pressing requirement for innovations that can facilitate patient recovery.... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Handheld Blood Gas Electrolyte Analyzer Advances Point-of-Care Testing (POCT)
Next Gen Digital Diagnostic Platform to Detect Multiple Pathogens within 5 Minutes...
Rapid, Non-Invasive Test Identifies Gastric Cancer Risk in 15 Minutes
Image: FebriDx uses a fingerstick blood sample to differentiate bacterial from viral infections (Photo courtesy of Lumos)

10-Minute POC Test Detects and Differentiates Bacterial from Viral Respiratory Infection

Acute respiratory infections, which present symptoms such as a sore throat, cough, and runny nose, are the leading cause of doctor appointments and antibiotic prescriptions. However, diagnosing these conditions... Read more

Business

view channel
BD Sells Surgical Instrumentation Platform to STERIS
Global Anesthesia Workstation Market Driven by Growing Number of Surgeries
Medtronic Acquires Wearable Insulin Patch Maker EOFlow
Image: The final pitches of the MEDICA Start-up COMPETITION have been among the most popular program highlights (Photo courtesy of MEDICA)

Start-Ups Shaking Things Up in Health Sector at MEDICA

The internationally leading medical trade fair MEDICA (Düsseldorf, Germany) has long been recognized as a global platform for health sector startups. At the forthcoming MEDICA 2023, which will be running... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
COVID-19
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health 2020

 

ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2017
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE