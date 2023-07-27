Next-Gen OR Visualization and Integration System Improves Patient Care Pathways and Clinical Operations

Olympus Corporation (Tokyo, Japan) has announced the U.S. availability of its latest procedure room visualization and integration solution, the EASYSUITE ES-IP system. As the succeeding generation of EASYSUITE, the ES-IP system offers a modular, scalable, workflow-based solution. Central to the system is the new Olympus digital hub, designed to run current software applications and potentially future Olympus multi-specialty apps.

This platform is built to support hardware expansion and the addition of software modules over time, presenting an AVoIP solution for the digital operating room (OR) and catheterization lab. The introduction of the EASYSUITE ES-IP OR integration system is part of Olympus' broader digital strategy. This strategy encompasses the acquisition of Odin Vision (London, UK), a cloud-AI endoscopy startup, and future plans to set up a series of Digital Excellence Centers. Odin Vision boasts a robust portfolio of commercially available computer-aided detection and diagnostic solutions, as well as an innovation pipeline of cloud-enabled applications. Olympus' acquisition of Odin Vision is expected to accelerate its digital health strategy.

Olympus plans to enhance patient care standards in healthcare facilities by collecting and analyzing procedural, clinical, and medical device data in real time. Leveraging Odin Vision's modern digital platform, which utilizes the latest AI algorithms and software, Olympus will provide healthcare professionals with clinical and operational solutions. These solutions are aimed at reducing administrative and cognitive burdens and enhancing operational efficiency.

"We are excited to bring the power of the Olympus Digital Hub and our digital strategy to the core of our flagship EASYSUITE System," said Shawn LaRocco, Vice President, Global Head Customer Solutions Business Unit. "The launch of EASYSUITE ES-IP system represents Olympus' commitment to delivering intelligent integrated solutions designed to improve patient care pathways and clinical operations. With an increasing reliance on IT, it's essential that clinicians and nurses have the right data at the right time, allowing them to focus on patient care."

