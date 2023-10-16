We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

First-Ever Simultaneous EUS/ERCP Device to Revolutionize Endoscopy

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 16 Oct 2023
Image: A study has shown EUS can be performed with single-use AdaptivEndo gastroscope and AdaptivEndo duodenoscope (Photo courtesy of AdaptivEndo)
Endoscopic ultrasound technology (EUS) plays a vital role in diagnosing and treating gastrointestinal issues. The current standard for EUS procedures involves the use of reusable endoscopes, which is accompanied by issues like infection risks, sterilization difficulties, and limitations in healthcare access. Now, a new groundbreaking project could transform the endoscopy landscape by integrating advanced ultrasound technology into single-use endoscopes, thereby improving both patient safety and healthcare accessibility.

EndoSound (Portland, OR, USA) and AdaptivEndo (Louisville, KY, USA) have signed a letter of intent to accelerate advancements in endoscopy and provide safer options and more accessible solutions for patients and healthcare providers. Their joint efforts recently resulted in the successful completion of an initial animal study that employed the world's first EUS/ERCP device capable of simultaneous procedures. The trial showcased the ability to perform EUS using a single-use gastroscope and duodenoscope from AdaptivEndo. This marks a significant milestone as it's the first time a simultaneous EUS/ERCP procedure has been carried out with a single EUS/ERCP device.

EndoSound aims to make EUS both safer and more widely available by eliminating complex moving parts that are hard to clean, such as elevators, and offering products at a substantially reduced cost. By incorporating EndoSound's advanced ultrasound technology into single-use endoscopes, this partnership aims to take patient safety and accessibility to the next level. The collaboration is geared towards revolutionizing the endoscopy field by tackling existing challenges and making cutting-edge technology available to healthcare facilities across the globe. With a common goal of enhancing patient care and safety, both EndoSound and AdaptivEndo are well-positioned to create a meaningful difference in the world of gastrointestinal health.

"The successful in-vivo lab represents a significant leap forward in the field of endoscopy," said Dr. Steve Steinberg, CEO of EndoSound. "We are thrilled to partner with AdaptivEndo, a company known for its dedication to innovation and patient safety. Together, we envision a future where healthcare professionals can perform EUS procedures confidently and conveniently with single-use equipment, further expanding patient access and ultimately improving outcomes."

"Our collaboration with EndoSound signifies our commitment to pushing the boundaries of endoscopic technology,” added AdaptivEndo's President, Ed Fancher. “By combining our expertise in single-use endoscopy with EndoSound's revolutionary ultrasound technology, we aim to accelerate the time to market for both of our cutting-edge technologies. This partnership will reshape the endoscopy landscape, making advanced procedures more accessible and safer for patients."

EndoSound 
AdaptivEndo 

