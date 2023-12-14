We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Hemostatic Sealing Patch Clinically Proven to Stop Disruptive Bleeding

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 14 Dec 2023
Image: The ETHIZIA adjunctive hemostat solution achieves sustained hemostasis in difficult to control bleeding situations (Photo courtesy of Ethicon)
Image: The ETHIZIA adjunctive hemostat solution achieves sustained hemostasis in difficult to control bleeding situations (Photo courtesy of Ethicon)

In many surgical procedures today, patients often present with conditions that increase the risk of challenging and potentially dangerous bleeding. This not only poses a threat to patient safety but also impacts hospital costs and the use of resources. Effective management of such surgical bleeding is essential to improve patient outcomes and utilize resources efficiently. Now, an adjunctive hemostat solution, clinically proven to maintain hemostasis in hard-to-control bleeding scenarios, could fulfill this vital unmet need.

Ethicon (Raritan, NJ, USA), a Johnson & Johnson MedTech company, has launched the ETHIZIA Hemostatic Sealing Patch. This innovative product stands out as the first and only hemostatic matrix that is equally effective on both sides, owing to its novel synthetic polymer technology. ETHIZIA is highly versatile in its application; it can be manipulated in various ways – stuffed, rolled, separated, cut to size, or adapted to fit – making it suitable for a wide range of surgical procedures, including both open and minimally invasive surgeries.

In clinical trials, ETHIZIA Hemostatic Sealing Patch demonstrated its efficacy by stopping bleeding within 30 seconds in 80% of the cases. This new hemostatic solution is designed to offer surgeons reliability and ease of use in various surgical settings. ETHIZIA has obtained CE Mark approval for use as an adjunctive hemostat for controlling disruptive bleeding in internal organs, with the exception of cardiovascular and neurological applications. Its market launch is anticipated in the EMEA region in the first quarter of 2024, with subsequent introductions in key markets across North America, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, pending regulatory clearances.

"As a global leader in surgery, we are committed to empowering healthcare providers to safeguard patients from surgical complications by continuously delivering breakthrough solutions," said Vladimir Makatsaria, Company Group Chairman, Ethicon. "Disruptive bleeding can contribute to serious complications, and with the addition of ETHIZIA to our portfolio, we are well positioned to deliver critical hemostasis solutions for patients."

Ethicon 

