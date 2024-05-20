We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Sekisui Diagnostics UK Ltd.

Download Mobile App




Revascularization Improves Life Quality in Chronic Limb-Threatening Ischemia, Finds Study

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 20 May 2024
Print article
Image: The study assessed the impact of revascularization strategies on patients suffering from chronic limb-threatening ischemia (Photo courtesy of 123RF)
Image: The study assessed the impact of revascularization strategies on patients suffering from chronic limb-threatening ischemia (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Researchers have undertaken a detailed study to evaluate the effects of revascularization strategies on the health-related quality of life (HRQoL) of patients with chronic limb-threatening ischemia. Their study marks a significant initiative for comparing the effectiveness of surgical bypass (Bypass) versus endovascular intervention (Endo) among different patient groups.

The study by researchers at Harvard Medical School (Boston, MA, USA) divided patients into two groups based on whether they had a single-segment great saphenous vein available—a critical factor for surgical bypass procedures. HRQoL was measured using a range of tools, including Vascular Quality-of-Life (VascuQoL), European Quality-of-Life-5D (EQ-5D), the Short Form-12 Physical and Mental Component Summaries (SF-12 PCS & MCS), Utility Index Score (SF-6D R2), and various numeric pain rating scales. A mixed-model linear regression was applied to compare HRQoL outcomes both within and between the treatment groups throughout the trial's duration.

The study included 1193 patients in cohort 1 and 335 patients in cohort 2, with average follow-up times of 2.9 and 2.0 years, respectively. The results indicated significant improvements in HRQoL from baseline to follow-up across all measured parameters for both cohorts. Notably, in cohort 1, several HRQoL measures including VascuQoL, SF-12 MCS, SF-6D R2, and various pain scales showed a preference for the Endo group. While these differences were statistically significant, they did not reach a threshold that would be considered clinically meaningful. In contrast, cohort 2 showed no significant differences between the Bypass and Endo groups in any HRQoL measures.

The study conclusively demonstrated that revascularization, whether by Bypass or Endo, significantly improves HRQoL for patients suffering from chronic limb-threatening ischemia. For patients with an available single-segment great saphenous vein, Endo slightly outperformed Bypass in some HRQoL measures, though the differences were not clinically significant. These findings highlight the effectiveness of revascularization in enhancing quality of life for patients with this severe condition, regardless of the method used.

"In patients with chronic limb-threatening ischemia deemed eligible for either Bypass or Endo, revascularization resulted in significant and clinically meaningful improvements in HRQoL,” said Dr. Christopher White, a contributing author to the study. “The results of the BEST-CLI trial underscore the profound impact revascularization can have on patients' lives, not just in terms of physical health but also in their overall quality of life. These findings highlight the importance of patient-centered care approaches in vascular surgery and the need for continued innovation in treatment strategies."

Related Links:
Harvard Medical School

Visit expo >
Gold Member
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
Gold Member
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Sample-To-Answer Test
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Cartridge (CE-IVD)
Silver Member
Compact 14-Day Uninterrupted Holter ECG
NR-314P
New
Autoclavable Camera System
Precision AC

Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Diagnostic Tool Accurately Detects Valvular Disorders Often Missed by Doctors...
New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk
Image: AI-powered algorithm could better assess people’s risk of common heart condition (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI-Powered Algorithm to Revolutionize Detection of Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation (AFib), a condition characterized by an irregular and often rapid heart rate, is linked to increased risks of stroke and heart failure. This is because the irregular heartbeat in AFib... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Miniaturized Implantable Multi-Sensors Device to Monitor Vessels Health
Tiny Robots Made Out Of Carbon Could Conduct Colonoscopy, Pelvic Exam or Blood Test...
Miniaturized Ultrasonic Scalpel Enables Faster and Safer Robotic-Assisted Surgery...
Image: The first intravascular imaging technology has been specifically designed for the brain (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Miniaturized Snake-Like Probe Images Cerebral Arteries From Within

Endovascular interventions are being increasingly favored for treating strokes and cerebral artery diseases, but rely heavily on angiographical imaging that often struggles with limited contrast and spatial... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Image: The portable, handheld BeamClean technology inactivates pathogens on commonly touched surfaces in seconds (Photo courtesy of Freestyle Partners)

First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Clinical Surfaces in Seconds

Reducing healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs) remains a pressing issue within global healthcare systems. In the United States alone, 1.7 million patients contract HAIs annually, leading to approximately... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Point of Care HIV Test Enables Early Infection Diagnosis for Infants
Whole Blood Rapid Test Aids Assessment of Concussion at Patient's Bedside
New Generation Glucose Hospital Meter System Ensures Accurate, Interference-Free...
Image: The Quantra Hemostasis System has received US FDA special 510(k) clearance for use with its Quantra QStat Cartridge (Photo courtesy of HemoSonics)

Critical Bleeding Management System to Help Hospitals Further Standardize Viscoelastic Testing

Surgical procedures are often accompanied by significant blood loss and the subsequent high likelihood of the need for allogeneic blood transfusions. These transfusions, while critical, are linked to various... Read more

Business

view channel
Mindray to Acquire Chinese Medical Device Company APT Medical
Olympus Acquires Korean GI Stent Maker Taewoong Medical
Karl Storz Acquires British AI Specialist Innersight Labs
Image: Shockwave offers the first and only commercially available IVL platform for CAD and PAD (Photo courtesy of Shockwave Medical)

Johnson & Johnson Acquires Cardiovascular Medical Device Company Shockwave Medical

Johnson & Johnson (New Brunswick, N.J., USA) and Shockwave Medical (Santa Clara, CA, USA) have entered into a definitive agreement under which Johnson & Johnson will acquire all of Shockwave’s... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE