- Novel Cardiac Implant Provides Life-Saving Treatment for Heart Failure Patients
- Painless Skin Patch Continuously Monitors Vital Health Biomarkers
- Smart Bandages to Revolutionize Treatment of Chronic Wounds
- Portable System for Warming Blood and IV-Fluids Reduces Hypothermia Risk in Hemorrhaging Patients
- AI-Generated Real-Time Alerts for Declining Health Speeds Up Treatment and Reduces Hospital Deaths
- Electronic Grid Records Brain Activity during Surgery to Minimize Damage to Healthy Tissue
- Total Robotic Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Proves More Beneficial than Conventional Laparoscopy
- Wirelessly Activated Robotic Device Aids Digestion in Patients with Compromised Organs
- Glowing Dye Helps Surgeons to Remove Hidden Prostate Cancer Cells in Real-Time
- Early Minimally Invasive Surgery Improves Intracerebral Hemorrhage Stroke Outcomes
- Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
- Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves OR Throughput
- Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
- Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control Landscape
- Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives
- MEDICA INNOVATION FORUM for the Healthcare Innovations of the Future
- Johnson & Johnson Acquires Cardiovascular Medical Device Company Shockwave Medical
- Mindray to Acquire Chinese Medical Device Company APT Medical
- Olympus Acquires Korean GI Stent Maker Taewoong Medical
- Karl Storz Acquires British AI Specialist Innersight Labs
- Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
- AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock Capacity
- AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical Records
- First Fully Autonomous Generative AI Personalized Medical Authorizations System Reduces Care Delay
- Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds
- Cartridge-Based Hemostasis Analyzer System Enables Faster Coagulation Testing
- Critical Bleeding Management System to Help Hospitals Further Standardize Viscoelastic Testing
- Point of Care HIV Test Enables Early Infection Diagnosis for Infants
- Whole Blood Rapid Test Aids Assessment of Concussion at Patient's Bedside
- New Generation Glucose Hospital Meter System Ensures Accurate, Interference-Free and Safe Use
