We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




Mitral Valve Repair Via Catheter Offers Better Outcomes Than Pharmacological Treatment in Heart Failure Patients

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 13 Sep 2024
Print article
Image: Mitral valve repair via catheter offered significant benefit even in patients with moderate mitral regurgitation (Photo courtesy of Abbott)
Image: Mitral valve repair via catheter offered significant benefit even in patients with moderate mitral regurgitation (Photo courtesy of Abbott)

Approximately one-third of patients with heart failure experience a problem where the heart's mitral valve does not close properly, a condition known as mitral regurgitation. As a result, individuals with this condition feel weak, fatigued, or have difficulty breathing and performing daily activities such as walking, climbing stairs, or carrying groceries. A new study has now demonstrated the benefits of placing a clip on the valve instead of the usual medical treatment.

The study involving researchers at Trias Hospital (Barcelona, Spain) showed that this significant benefit also applies to patients with moderate mitral regurgitation. This finding, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, enables faster treatment and improves the patient's clinical condition before it becomes too late. The catheter-based treatment involves placing a clip on the mitral valve without the need for surgery, through a minimally invasive procedure that only requires a 2-3 day hospital stay, enabling patients to quickly return to their normal lives. The study involved 505 patients from 30 centers in nine countries, divided into two groups: one group received mitral valve repair along with the recommended medical treatment, while the other group received only the usual medical treatment.

After 24 months, the group that received the valve repair showed a significant reduction in the rate of recurrent hospitalizations for heart failure or cardiovascular death compared to the group that only received medical treatment. Additionally, patients who underwent valve repair experienced a notable improvement in their quality of life after 12 months, as measured by the Kansas City Cardiomyopathy Questionnaire. This international study could represent a turning point in the treatment of many patients with mitral valve insufficiency.

"We now have new evidence showing that a minimally invasive procedure is beneficial even in less severe patients, and this should revolutionize clinical guidelines," said Professor Antoni Bayés-Genís from Germans Trias Hospital, adding that the goal "should always be to improve these patients' quality of life and prevent them from needing hospitalization, and this study proves that."

Related Links:
Germans Trias Hospital

Visit expo >
Gold Member
POC Blood Gas Analyzer
Stat Profile Prime Plus
Flocked Fiber Swabs
Puritan® patented HydraFlock®
New
Holter Blood Pressure Monitor
ABP-01
New
Direct Visualization System
SpyGlass

Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Groundbreaking Tubular Scaffolds Significantly Enhance Bone Regeneration of Crit...
AI-Powered Precision Surgery Platform to Make Procedures Smarter and Safer
Novel Magnet Compression Anastomosis Technology Ensures Fewer Complications, Bleeds...

Ultraportable Battery Powered Medical Device Revolutionizes Concept of Portable Surgical Care

For over a century, surgical care has been a vital component of global health care. As the rates of traumatic injuries, cancers, and cardiovascular diseases continue to rise, the influence of surgical interventions on public health systems is expected to grow. Surgeons and anesthetists treat a wide array of conditions,... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Image: The portable, handheld BeamClean technology inactivates pathogens on commonly touched surfaces in seconds (Photo courtesy of Freestyle Partners)

First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Clinical Surfaces in Seconds

Reducing healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs) remains a pressing issue within global healthcare systems. In the United States alone, 1.7 million patients contract HAIs annually, leading to approximately... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
5-Minute Multiplex PCR Testing System to Redefine Point-Of-Care Diagnostics
POCT for Infectious Diseases Delivers Laboratory Equivalent Pathology Results
Cartridge-Based Hemostasis Analyzer System Enables Faster Coagulation Testing
The Atellica VTLi Patient-side Immunoassay Analyzer, a high-sensitivity troponin I test at the bedside, delivers accurate results in just 8 minutes (Photo courtesy of Siemens Healthineers)

New 8-Minute Blood Test to Diagnose or Rule Out Heart Attack Shortens ED Stay

Emergency department overcrowding is a significant global issue that leads to increased mortality and morbidity, with chest pain being one of the most common reasons for hospital admissions.... Read more

Business

view channel
ZOLL to Acquire Vyaire Medical’s Ventilator Business
Getinge Acquires Organ Transport Products and Services Company Paragonix Technol...
Stryker Acquires care.ai to Boost AI-Driven Healthcare
Image: Edwards Lifesciences’ Critical Care product group will be renamed as BD Advanced Patient Monitoring (Photo courtesy of BD)

BD Completes Acquisition of Critical Care from Edwards Lifesciences

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company, Franklin Lakes, J, USA) has completed the acquisition of Edwards Lifesciences' (Irvine, CA, USA) Critical Care product group, which will be renamed as BD Advanced... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE