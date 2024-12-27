Microsensor Platform Turns Existing Implants into Smart Devices for Real Time Monitoring

A revolutionary technology allows for the integration of sensors into existing medical devices, enabling physicians to monitor patients' vital signs in real time and make treatment decisions based on measurable physiological parameters rather than just symptoms.

Microtech (Tel Aviv, Israel) has created an implantable microsensor platform built on a new class of sensor technology, which can be used both independently and incorporated into existing medical devices. The platform consists of a submillimeter, passive, wireless sensor, paired with a proprietary ultrasound system and algorithms that enable accurate reconstruction of various physiological measurements throughout the body. These submillimeter sensors, whether used as standalone devices or integrated into other medical devices, can detect and transmit virtually any relevant physiological data necessary for diagnosing and managing multiple medical conditions. Thanks to their tiny size, passive operation, and the ability to communicate externally via ultrasound, these sensors transform existing implants into smart devices capable of collecting data and performing several functions simultaneously.

The small size and passive functionality of the sensor allow it to convert any mechanical implant into a "smart device" that provides real-time physiological data without affecting the original implant's function. The sensor can be embedded in various implants, ranging from structural heart devices to cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices. Microtech has begun human clinical trials to assess the use of its microsensor platform in measuring atrial pressures, which is crucial for heart failure management. This technology has the potential to revolutionize the care for heart failure patients, particularly those undergoing treatment with Left Ventricular Assist Devices (LVADs) or heart transplants. The data collected by the implanted sensors will be aggregated and utilized by heart failure specialists to guide clinical decision-making for these patients.

"Incorporating sensors into existing medical devices gives physicians the ability to treat patients based on quantifiable physiological parameters instead of symptoms and is a critical step to growing access to equitable healthcare across the global community. Using a compact home unit, a patient with a Microtech-enabled implant can deliver immediate and highly accurate pressure readings directly to their physician turning geographical distance or mobility challenges into a non-issue" said Dr. Yoram Richter, CEO of Medinol, of which Microtech is a wholly owned subsidiary. "This unique ability is transformative for a wide range of clinical scenarios, including patients suffering from heart failure, glaucoma, hydrocephalous, portal hypertension, AAA endoleaks and many more, providing wider healthcare access and fewer office/hospital visits. Most importantly, from the standpoint of treating clinicians and device manufacturers, sensor-enabled smart-devices will go beyond acute anatomical fixes, extending treatment to lifetime patient care."

Related Links:

Microtech