We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
ARAB HEALTH - INFORMA

Download Mobile App




Heart Patch Offers Innovative Treatment Option for Advanced Heart Failure Patients

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 31 Jan 2025
Print article
Image: The heart patch is produced from induced pluripotent stem cells derived heart muscle cells in a collagen hydrogel (Photo courtesy of UMG/Eva Meyer-Besting)
Image: The heart patch is produced from induced pluripotent stem cells derived heart muscle cells in a collagen hydrogel (Photo courtesy of UMG/Eva Meyer-Besting)

After successful preclinical testing in an animal model, the world’s first treatment involving heart tissue cultivated from stem cells has been administered to patients. This milestone is a significant step forward for the clinical application of the ‘heart patch,’ an innovative treatment for severe heart failure, and is part of the translational research strategy by the German Centre for Cardiovascular Research (DZHK, Berlin, Germany). The findings have been published in the prestigious journal Nature.

A groundbreaking approach in cardiac medicine is currently under investigation in the BioVAT-HF-DZHK20 clinical trial. Since the beginning of 2021, a multidisciplinary team of researchers has been exploring whether the ‘heart patch’ could offer a novel treatment for severe heart failure, also known as cardiac insufficiency. At present, there are no satisfactory treatment options available for this condition. The heart patch, made from lab-grown heart muscle tissue derived from stem cells, which includes both heart muscle cells and connective tissue, is intended to be applied to the weakened heart muscle to help it regain strength permanently.

The researchers have successfully implanted the ‘heart patch’ in patients with heart failure for the first time. Before initiating this clinical trial, the safety and effectiveness of the heart patch were thoroughly evaluated in animal models. A significant part of this evaluation involved testing the procedure in rhesus monkeys. The team demonstrated that heart patches, composed of 40 to 200 million cells, improved heart function by promoting heart muscle growth. Advanced imaging techniques and tissue analysis confirmed that the implanted heart muscle cells remain viable long-term and contribute to enhancing the heart's pumping ability. The results from these rhesus macaque studies provided a solid foundation for the first human application of heart repair using stem cell-derived engineered heart muscle.

“We were able to show in an animal model that the implantation of heart patches is suitable for the permanent reconstruction of the heart muscle in heart failure. The challenge was to obtain sufficient heart muscle cells from induced pluripotent stem cells from rhesus monkeys to achieve a sustainable repair of the heart without causing dangerous side effects such as cardiac arrhythmia or tumor growth,” said UMG Professor Dr. Wolfram-Hubertus Zimmermann. “The results of these investigations were decisive for the approval of the world's first clinical trial to repair the heart with tissue implants developed in the laboratory in people with advanced heart muscle weakness.”

Related Links:
DZHK 

Visit expo >
Gold Member
Real-Time Diagnostics Onscreen Viewer
GEMweb Live
Gold Member
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Sample-To-Answer Test
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Cartridge (CE-IVD)
New
Capnography Monitor
Echo CO2
New
Clinical Display
C14S

Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Algorithm Detects Early-Stage Metabolic-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease Using...
Image: The risk assessment score can accurately predict whether patients being assessed for kidney transplant would have a major cardiac event (Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock)

Innovative Risk Score Predicts Heart Attack or Stroke in Kidney Transplant Candidates

Heart researchers have utilized an innovative risk assessment score to accurately predict whether patients being evaluated for kidney transplants are at risk for future major cardiac events, such as a... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Pioneering Technology Enables Real-Time Detection of Residual Breast Cancer During...
Advanced Augmented Reality System to Transform Spine Surgery
World's Smallest Multifunctional Biomedical Robot Holds Promise for Interventional...
Image: The groundbreaking tool can transform outcomes for stroke intervention (Photo courtesy of Shutterstock)

Groundbreaking Tool Accurately Predicts Stroke Outcome for Better Carotid Surgery Decisions

Stroke continues to be a significant global health concern, ranking as the second leading cause of mortality worldwide. Timely intervention is crucial for stroke patients, with carotid endarterectomy (CEA)... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Image: The portable biosensor platform uses printed electrochemical sensors for the rapid, selective detection of Staphylococcus aureus (Photo courtesy of AIMPLAS)

Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections

Approximately 4 million patients in the European Union acquire healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) or nosocomial infections each year, with around 37,000 deaths directly resulting from these infections,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Smartphone-Enabled, Paper-Based Quantitative Diagnostic Platform Transforms POC ...
New 8-Minute Blood Test to Diagnose or Rule Out Heart Attack Shortens ED Stay
Image: The acoustic pipette uses sound waves to test for biomarkers in blood (Photo courtesy of Patrick Campbell/CU Boulder)

Handheld, Sound-Based Diagnostic System Delivers Bedside Blood Test Results in An Hour

Patients who go to a doctor for a blood test often have to contend with a needle and syringe, followed by a long wait—sometimes hours or even days—for lab results. Scientists have been working hard to... Read more

Business

view channel
Boston Scientific Acquires Medical Device Company Intera Oncology
MEDICA 2024 to Highlight Hot Topics of MedTech Industry
Start-Ups To Once Again Play Starring Role at MEDICA 2024
Image: The 2025 Arab Health Exhibition and Congress is celebrating its 50th edition (Photo courtesy of Informa Markets)

Arab Health 2025 Celebrates Landmark 50th Edition

The 2025 Arab Health Exhibition and Congress, which is taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 27 – 30 January, is celebrating its 50th edition by welcoming more than 60,000 visitors and... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE