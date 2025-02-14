We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




Zinc-Based Dissolvable Implants to Transform Bone Repair

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 14 Feb 2025
Print article
Image: Professor Nei with his zinc alloy prototype (Photo courtesy of Monash University)
Image: Professor Nei with his zinc alloy prototype (Photo courtesy of Monash University)

Surgeons commonly use orthopedic implants made from stainless steel or titanium, which remain in the body indefinitely. These implants can cause discomfort and may necessitate follow-up surgeries. Zinc is gaining attention as a key material for next-generation biodegradable implants. However, its natural softness limits its application in load-bearing orthopedic implants. A newly developed zinc alloy may address these challenges by offering mechanical strength while being gentle enough to degrade safely over time, providing support for optimal healing.

New research at Monash University (Melbourne, VIC, Australia) has the potential to revolutionize the treatment of broken bones. The researchers developed a unique zinc-based dissolvable material that could replace the metal plates and screws traditionally used to stabilize fractured bones. Their study, published in Nature, highlights an innovative approach by a team of biomedical engineers who engineered a zinc alloy strong enough to match the durability of permanent steel implants and more robust than other biodegradable materials, such as magnesium-based implants.

The study reveals that by manipulating the size and alignment of the material’s grains, the zinc alloy can bend and adjust in ways that align with the shape of surrounding tissues. This breakthrough material could greatly improve orthopedic care by reducing complications, minimizing the need for additional surgeries, and providing a more sustainable alternative to permanent metallic implants.

“Our zinc alloy material could revolutionize orthopedic care – opening the door to safer, smaller implants that not only enhance patient comfort but also promote better healing outcomes by minimizing disruption to surrounding tissues,” said lead researcher, Professor Jian-feng Nie. “An implant that never disappears will always be a risk to the patient. On the other hand, one that degrades too fast won’t allow adequate time for the bones to heal. With our zinc alloy material, we can achieve the optimal balance between strength and controlled degradation of the implant to promote better healing.”

Visit expo >
Gold Member
POC Blood Gas Analyzer
Stat Profile Prime Plus
Gold Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
New
Mobile Fetal Monitor
FTS-6 Mobile
New
3-Channel ECG
ECG-1003p

Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Algorithm Detects Early-Stage Metabolic-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease Using...
Image: The risk assessment score can accurately predict whether patients being assessed for kidney transplant would have a major cardiac event (Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock)

Innovative Risk Score Predicts Heart Attack or Stroke in Kidney Transplant Candidates

Heart researchers have utilized an innovative risk assessment score to accurately predict whether patients being evaluated for kidney transplants are at risk for future major cardiac events, such as a... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Low-Cost, Robust Laparoscope Addresses Cost, Power and Sterilization Challenges
Innovative Apatite Nanoparticles Improve Biocompatibility of Medical Implants
Nanotechnology-Based Drug Delivery System Could Help Dialysis and Heart Patients...
Image: Molecular imaging of the adrenal glands in three patients (Photo courtesy of QMUL)

Endoscopic Ultrasound-Guided Procedure Could Transform Blood Pressure Management

Primary aldosteronism (PA) is a hormonal disorder that causes high blood pressure in approximately one in 20 patients with hypertension but often goes undiagnosed and untreated. In this condition, benign... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Image: The portable biosensor platform uses printed electrochemical sensors for the rapid, selective detection of Staphylococcus aureus (Photo courtesy of AIMPLAS)

Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections

Approximately 4 million patients in the European Union acquire healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) or nosocomial infections each year, with around 37,000 deaths directly resulting from these infections,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Pa...
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Smartphone-Enabled, Paper-Based Quantitative Diagnostic Platform Transforms POC ...
New 8-Minute Blood Test to Diagnose or Rule Out Heart Attack Shortens ED Stay
Image: The acoustic pipette uses sound waves to test for biomarkers in blood (Photo courtesy of Patrick Campbell/CU Boulder)

Handheld, Sound-Based Diagnostic System Delivers Bedside Blood Test Results in An Hour

Patients who go to a doctor for a blood test often have to contend with a needle and syringe, followed by a long wait—sometimes hours or even days—for lab results. Scientists have been working hard to... Read more

Business

view channel
Boston Scientific Acquires Medical Device Company Intera Oncology
MEDICA 2024 to Highlight Hot Topics of MedTech Industry
Start-Ups To Once Again Play Starring Role at MEDICA 2024
Image: The 2025 Arab Health Exhibition and Congress is celebrating its 50th edition (Photo courtesy of Informa Markets)

Arab Health 2025 Celebrates Landmark 50th Edition

The 2025 Arab Health Exhibition and Congress, which is taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 27 – 30 January, is celebrating its 50th edition by welcoming more than 60,000 visitors and... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE