MEDICAL FAIR ASIA 2020 Set to Take Place in Singapore from 9-11 December 2020

By HospiMedica International staff writers

Posted on 30 May 2020



Image: Medical Fair Asia 2020 Set to Take Place in Singapore from 9 – 11 December 2020 (Photo courtesy of Medical Fair Asia)

MEDICAL FAIR ASIA 2020 is set to take place in Singapore from 9-11 December 2020 at Marina Bay Sands, with the exhibition featuring the latest medical technology and innovations, and healthcare equipment and supplies.



The 13th edition of MEDICAL FAIR ASIA was originally scheduled for 9-11 September 2020 and was postponed to the last quarter of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 1,200 exhibitors from 60 countries and regions are expected to attend MEDICAL FAIR ASIA 2020. Mirroring industry trends and global statistics which point to Asia’s rapidly ageing population, healthcare for the aged and technological innovations in the healthcare economy will be the key themes at MEDICAL FAIR ASIA 2020, which is the leading medical and healthcare exhibition in the region focusing on Hospital, Diagnostic, Pharmaceutical, Medical & Rehabilitation Equipment & Supplies. These key themes will be featured at the Community Care Pavilion and Start-Up Park for innovative maturing healthcare start-ups.



First launched in 2018, the Community Care Pavilion and Start-Up Park were resounding successes and will make their comeback in the 2020 edition with a bigger showcase, comprehensive line-up of companies and well-curated program line-up. The Community Care Pavilion is aligned with the industry’s long-term objective of reducing the burden of care on medical and healthcare institutions by enabling care for the elderly in their own homes and communities. The 2nd edition of Start-Up Park will continue to showcase innovative next-gen start-ups with innovations that will transform the industry. This dedicated zone will bring together stakeholders from the ecosystem – including business incubators, potential buyers, investors, accelerator and innovators and healthcare & industry professionals.



There will also be industry-led conferences and seminars, including the 3rd edition of MEDICAL FAIR ASIA MEDICINE + SPORTS CONFERENCE, the 2nd Paradigm Shifts in Healthcare Symposium – Prehabilitation in Community Health and more. Returning to Singapore for the third time, the conference will bring together regional as well as international, leading sports medicine and sports science experts, physiotherapists, professional athletes, sports techies and visionaries for an interdisciplinary dialogue on innovative approaches in prevention, training, regeneration and rehabilitation. The 2 half-days symposium will share how the community can help prepare individuals for better surgical outcomes even when surgery is not imminent. This includes cessation of smoking, control of DM and hypertension, nutrition, wellness (lifestyle changes with the help of technology and wearables).





