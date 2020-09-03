Arab Health Rescheduled to June 2021 Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Arab Health, the largest gathering of healthcare and trade professionals in the MENA region, has been rescheduled from its traditional January timeline to 21-24 June 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Informa Markets (London, UK) which organizes Arab Health has taken the decision to reschedule the event after closely monitoring the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the healthcare industry, and based on the feedback received from its stakeholders and participants. Arab Health is the largest healthcare business platform in the MENA region and provides an avenue for businesses to showcase their latest products and services. The 2021 edition of Arab Health is expected to welcome more than 4,150+ exhibiting companies and 106,300+ professional visits from 159 countries. Among the attendees, 41% are key figures from government entities and hospitals, and 26% are dealers and distributors. The event allows attendees to meet new customers and develop relationships with existing clients to further business opportunities in the region. Many exhibitors benefit from product and market testing that they carry out while exhibiting to gain general and healthcare industry opinion about their offerings.Given the current intensity of activity across the healthcare industry, as it leads the fight against COVID-19, and the necessary forward planning to make the most of the scale and reach of these major events, Informa Markets has collectively agreed with its key stakeholders that it is in the best interests of all participants to run Arab Health later in the year in 2021. This should ensure the same quality of experience and positive participation that has come to be expected.Informa Markets will continue to liaise directly with all relevant authorities, including the UAE Ministry of Health and the Dubai Health Authority, and we inform about any new developments. Arab Health will be organized in accordance with Informa’s AllSecure health and safety standard. Informa has developed a detailed set of enhanced measures to provide the highest levels of hygiene and safety at its events, providing everyone with reassurance and confidence they are participating in a safe and controlled environment.“Informa AllSecure has been specially created to bolster confidence in the events industry and to ensure that everyone involved in our physical events can connect, learn and do business effectively and safely,” said Peter Hall, President of EMEA, Informa Markets. “Exhibitions have a huge impact on the local economy and play a significant role in supporting their respective industries and markets; therefore, we are determined to facilitate our communities’ return to exhibitions post-COVID-19.”