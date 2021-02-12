Machine Learning Algorithm Identifies Deteriorating Patients in Hospital Who Need Intensive Care

COVID-19view channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AICritical CareSurgical TechniquesWomen's HealthPatient CareHealth IT Events
- AI-Based ICU Solution for Predicting Patient Deterioration Becomes Industry’s First Ever Device to Receive FDA Clearance
- Hillrom Acquires Bardy Diagnostics to Expand into Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Segment
- Philips Acquires Capsule Technologies to Expand Leadership in Patient Care Management Solutions for Hospitals
- New AI Algorithm Crunches Massive Amounts of Real-World Data to Find New Uses for Existing Medications
- Hologic to Acquire Diagnostic Tests Provider Biotheranostics
- Lung Ultrasound Can Predict Clinical Progression of Severe COVID-19 Patients, Finds Study
- Inhaled Budesonide Commonly Used to Treat Asthma Significantly Reduces Need for Hospitalization in COVID-19 Patients
- Eli Lilly’s Combination Antibody Drug for COVID-19 Granted FDA Emergency Use Authorization
- Experimental Antiviral Drug Proves Dramatically Effective at Preventing and Treating COVID-19
- SARS-CoV-2 Mutates into New Antibody-Evading Variants by Selectively Deleting Small Bits of Its Genetic Sequence