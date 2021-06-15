Global PET-CT Scanner Device Market to Reach USD 3.34 Billion by 2028

The global PET-CT scanner device market size is expected to register a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2028 to reach USD 3.34 billion by 2028, driven primarily by the increasing need to overcome the shortfalls of CT and PET in oncology imaging.The growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and the outbreak of infectious diseases such as COVID-19, coupled with the rising demand for effective diagnostic systems, are contributing to the overall growth of the market. Moreover, increasing investments for R&D initiatives and rapid technological advancements supporting the development of advanced healthcare devices will foster market growth. These are the latest findings of Polaris Market Research (New York City, NY, USA), a global market research and consulting company.Based on type, the digital segment is projected to dominate the global PET-CT scanner device market during the forecast period. Such digital scanners come with advanced solid-state sensors, allowing accurate counting of scintillation photons during a scan and it also enhances the quality of images.In terms of modality, the fixed PET-CT scanner device segment accounted for the largest share in the market on account of higher reliability and enhanced performance. These type of devices offers better patient experience as compared to other devices and also have higher demand in hospitals.Based on application, the oncology segment contributed the higher revenue share and is expected to add more value to it over the forecast period. PET-CT scanner devices are extensively used for detection & diagnosis of cancer and deciding the treatment required. Based on end-use, the hospital segment continues to hold a dominant share in the global market for the PET-CT scanner devices. An increase in the requirement for diagnostic imaging procedures, advancements in healthcare infrastructure, and innovations in advanced medical devices are contributing to this segment's growth.Geographically, North America is expected to retain its dominance over the global PET-CT scanner device market as a result of a rising number of traumatic brain injury cases in the region. The availability of established healthcare infrastructure, growing need for early diagnosis of disease, and increasing awareness about preventive healthcare are some of the major factors aiding the market growth in this region. Europe has emerged as the fastest-growing market for PET-CT scanner devices on account of a high rate of installed devices in medical settings and the presence of some of the renowned industry players in the region.