We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
30 Aug 2021 - 03 Sep 2021
Virtual Venue
ISW 2021 –International Surgical Week of the International Society of Surgery (ISS/SIC)
31 Aug 2021 - 04 Sep 2021
AAOS 2021 – Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons
31 Aug 2021 - 03 Sep 2021
SAGES 2021 - Annual Meeting of the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons

Implantable AI System for Early Detection and Treatment of Illnesses Detects Pathological Changes without Medical Supervision

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 27 Aug 2021
Print article
Image: Artificial polymer-based neural network. The strongly nonlinear behavior of these networks enables their use in reservoir computing (Photo courtesy of TU Dresden)
Image: Artificial polymer-based neural network. The strongly nonlinear behavior of these networks enables their use in reservoir computing (Photo courtesy of TU Dresden)
Researchers have developed an implantable Artificial Intelligence (AI) system for the early detection and treatment of illnesses.

For the first time ever, scientists at the Chair of Optoelectronics at TU Dresden (Dresden, Germany) have succeeded in developing a bio-compatible implantable AI platform that classifies in real time healthy and pathological patterns in biological signals such as heartbeats. It detects pathological changes even without medical supervision.

AI will fundamentally change medicine and healthcare: Diagnostic patient data, e.g. from ECG, EEG or X-ray images, can be analyzed with the help of machine learning, so that diseases can be detected at a very early stage based on subtle changes. However, implanting AI within the human body is still a major technical challenge. The TU Dresden scientists have demonstrated an approach for real-time classification of healthy and diseased bio-signals based on a biocompatible AI chip. They used polymer-based fiber networks that structurally resemble the human brain and enable the neuromorphic AI principle of reservoir computing. The random arrangement of polymer fibers forms a so-called "recurrent network," which allows it to process data, analogous to the human brain. The nonlinearity of these networks enables to amplify even the smallest signal changes, which - in the case of the heartbeat, for example - are often difficult for doctors to evaluate. However, the nonlinear transformation using the polymer network makes this possible without any problems.

In trials, the AI was able to differentiate between healthy heartbeats from three common arrhythmias with an 88% accuracy rate. In the process, the polymer network consumed less energy than a pacemaker. The potential applications for implantable AI systems are manifold: For example, they could be used to monitor cardiac arrhythmias or complications after surgery and report them to both doctors and patients via smartphone, allowing for swift medical assistance.

"The vision of combining modern electronics with biology has come a long way in recent years with the development of so-called organic mixed conductors," explained Matteo Cucchi, PhD student and a member of the research team. "So far, however, successes have been limited to simple electronic components such as individual synapses or sensors. Solving complex tasks has not been possible so far. In our research, we have now taken a crucial step toward realizing this vision. By harnessing the power of neuromorphic computing, such as reservoir computing used here, we have succeeded in not only solving complex classification tasks in real time but we will also potentially be able to do this within the human body. This approach will make it possible to develop further intelligent systems in the future that can help save human lives."

Related Links:
TU Dresden


Print article

Latest Business News

Channels

AI

view channel
ACR Launches U.S. Clinical Imaging Research Registry
Adding Artificial Intelligence (AI) System to Breast Ultrasound Can Reduce Unnec...
Wound Telehealth Assessment System Monitors Healing Data
Image: The HealthLake cloud-based data repository organizes massive medical data (Photo courtesy of AWS)

New Data Archiving Service for Healthcare Providers

Amazon Web Services (AWS; Seattle, WA, USA) has made available its HealthLake cloud-based data repository for use by healthcare and life sciences organizations. Designed to help providers organize and... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
UV-C Device Transforms Mobile Phones Into a Sanitizing Tool
Connected Monitoring System Reduces Chemotherapy Burden
Biophotonic Treatment Accelerates Burn Wound Healing
Image: The remedé EL-X helps treat central sleep apnea (Photo courtesy of ZOLL Respicardia)

Implantable Neurostimulator Treats Central Sleep Apnea

A next-generation implantable system delivers electrical pulses to one of the phrenic nerves, which send signals to the diaphragm, restoring a more normal breathing pattern during sleep.... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Automated System Keeps Tabs on Surgical Sponges
New Bone Cement Allows Visualization During Placement
Meniscal Repair System Extends All-Inside Access
Image: The Echelon Circular powered stapler (Photo courtesy of Ethicon)

Circular Stapler Reduces Colorectal Anastomosis Leaks

An innovative circular powered stapler reduces life-threatening and costly complications following left-sided colorectal resection. The Ethicon (Cincinnati, OH, USA) Echelon Circular powered stapler... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Remote Sensor Band Monitors Uterine Activity
Poor Iodine Status Impairs Fetal Neurological Development
Stethoscopes Superior for Intrapartum Fetal Surveillance
Image: The Elitone controller and GelPad (Photo courtesy of Elidah)

Pelvic Floor Stimulator Helps Treat Urinary Incontinence

A non-invasive device helps women suffering from stress urinary incontinence (SUI) perform Kegel pelvic floor exercises, allowing them to regain control of their bladder. The Elidah (Monroe, CT, USA)... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Novel Endotracheal Tube Coating Reduces Airway Inflammations
Vein Dilation System Improves Hemodialysis Vascular Access
Osmotic Bolus Injector Reduces Injection Frequency
Image: AlloMend Ultra-Thick Acellular Dermal Matrix allograft (Photo courtesy of AlloSource)

Acellular Dermal Graft Accelerates Fluid Egress

An ultra-thick acellular dermal matrix (ADM) facilitates the removal of potentially harmful post-surgical buildup of serosanguineous fluids. AlloSource (Centennial, CO, USA) AlloMend ADM is a flexible,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
The NSR autonomously takes nasal samples (Photo courtesy of Brain Navi Biotechnology)

Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests

A new robotic system performs nasal swab tests on its own, helping to prevent cross infections among people being examined. The Brain Navi Biotechnology (Hsinchu, Taiwan) Nasal Swab Robot (NSR) is... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2021 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE