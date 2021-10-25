We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Global X-Ray Detectors Market to Surpass USD 4.5 Billion Due to Increasing Use of CT Scans for COVID-19 Diagnosis

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 25 Oct 2021
Illustration
Illustration

The global X-ray detectors market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period of 2021-2031 to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2031, driven mainly by the rising use of radiographic chest scans for COVID-19 diagnosis.

These are the latest findings of Transparency Market Research (Albany, NY, USA), a next-generation market intelligence provider. The market growth will be further aided by the increasing use of X-ray detectors in several applications, growing incidences of gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, oral, and genitourinary disorders and introduction of innovative X-ray detectors for security, industrial, medical, dental, veterinary, and other purposes. In addition, technological advancements that will enable detectors to provide better detail, higher resolution, and decreased exposure will also provide a boost to the global X-ray detectors market.

The use of X-ray detectors for COVID-19 diagnosis will prove to be a key contributor to market growth. Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests are accurate in detecting COVID-19 in individuals, but are very complicated, time-consuming, and costly. Stakeholders in the X-ray detectors market are taking advantage of this opportunity to increase the availability of radiological examination through X-ray such as CT (Computed Tomography) scans, which is a cost-efficient and easily available option. The rising use of X-ray detectors for radiographic chest scans during the COVID-19 pandemic offers substantial growth opportunities.

These detectors are also being optimized by the players for various industrial inspection and material sorting applications. In addition, wider application of X-ray detectors in image-guided radiation therapy, fluoroscopy, digital radiography, cone beam CT, digital tomosynthesis, and others are expected to further fuel market growth. The growing focus of several countries on developing a well-established healthcare infrastructure is also likely to drive the growth of the global X-ray detectors market.

Flat panel detectors are expected to observe a rise in demand, as they offer various advantages such as uniform imaging quality, less image distortion, low time consumption, good reproducibility, and better patient condition access, among others. In addition, they are proven to be very successful in high exposure interventional procedures. Among panel types, the large panel category of the X-ray detectors market is expected to witness promising growth. The growing number of patients undergoing diagnostic imaging tests, and expanding adoption of new and advanced large panel detectors are likely to propel the growth of the X-ray detectors market.

Geographically, North America held the largest share of the global X-ray detectors market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its position during the forecast period. The growing number of dental CBCT scans in the US due to increasing dental diseases among a considerable share of its population is anticipated to propel the growth of the North American X-ray detectors market. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific X-ray detectors market is also projected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Increasing efforts by several countries in the region to develop a well-established healthcare infrastructure, coupled with novel product launches in China and Japan, are expected to fuel the growth of the X-ray detectors market in the Asia Pacific.

