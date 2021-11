MEDICA 2021 + COMPAMED 2021 Re-Launches In-Person with Innovations Galore for Outpatient and Inpatient Care

By HospiMedica International staff writers

Posted on 15 Nov 2021



Image: MEDICA 2021 (Photo courtesy of medica-tradefair.com)

The world's leading medical trade fair MEDICA and the international trade fair for suppliers to the medical technology industry, COMPAMED, returned to the Düsseldorf exhibition halls in Germany this year from 15 to 18 November 2021 in a presence format.



MEDICA’s 2,900 exhibitors and COMPAMED’s 490 exhibitors arrived from a total of 70 countries at the in-person events. Exhibitors brought their comprehensive portfolios of medical products, devices and instruments, including all the stages in their development, production and distribution processes, to present at MEDICA 2021 and COMPAMED 2021. The themed segments of MEDICA were based around meeting the entire range of needs for inpatient and outpatient care.



The MEDICA segments included: Lab technology & diagnostics, electrotherapy and medical technology, disposables and consumables, information and communication technology (digital health) and physiotherapy and orthopedic technology. The exhibitors at COMPAMED showcased the entire range of products and services that the supplier market provides for medical technology: from individual components and parts, along with innovative materials, to packaging solutions and high-tech processes such as additive manufacturing or complete contract manufacturing.



The significant industry trends and themes, such as an increased demand for digital healthcare solutions or the challenges that service providers face in conjunction with the new EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR), were reflected in the range of products and services that the exhibitors offered and also in the program of the forums and accompanying conferences that were integrated into the trade fairs. In line with the hybrid event concept, the lectures, discussions and award ceremonies for many of these program features could be followed either on-site at the forums’ stages in the trade fair halls or online via a live stream, accessible via the industry portals MEDICA.de and COMPAMED.de, depending upon the preferences of the ticket holder. Further highlights of MEDICA 2021’s program included the 44th German Hospital Conference (as a live stream) and the English language conferences DiMiMED and MEDICA MEDICINE + SPORTS CONFERENCE. These conferences gathered together experts in the fields of military and disaster medicine and in sports medicine and science at the venue in Düsseldorf.



The countries that generally asked for the largest areas before the pandemic were, once again, represented in full force at MEDICA. Italy, South Korea, Turkey, the US and other European nations, such as France, Spain, Great Britain and Poland, were all high on the list behind Germany. After Germany with around 550 exhibitors (MEDICA + COMPAMED), there was a particularly large number of companies from North America. More than 300 exhibitors presented their latest medical technology and medical product solutions to trade visitors from all sectors of the healthcare industry. In addition to the individual exhibitors, North American suppliers also participated in three US and one Canadian pavilion, which were supported by the respective government agencies. Canada's joint stand featured four of the 13 Canadian companies at MEDICA. Of the 223 US companies at MEDICA, 105 exhibited in the two US pavilions in Halls 3 (diagnostic equipment) and 16 (laboratory equipment), while 13 of the 63 US exhibitors at COMPAMED participated in the US pavilion in Hall 14.



"It is pleasant surprise to see such optimism throughout the industry. The broad consensus is that nothing can replace the valuable face-to-face exchanges that international trade shows like MEDICA and COMPAMED provide, said yan Klemm, Senior Business Development Manager at Messe Düsseldorf North America.